A toast to the Daniel Island Toastmasters!

The Daniel Island Toastmasters Club has achieved a historical first -- “Select Distinguished” status. According to Claire Law, a member of the Daniel Island Toastmasters Club, this means that the organization met seven out of nine Toastmaster International yearly goals. Members improved their speaking skills by completing the ten speeches in the “Competent Communicator,” all officers and members of the club attended Toastmasters International Training, and the club welcomed new members throughout the year.

Recognized in a press release about the designation were club coach Carol Ann Embler, who offered pro-active mentoring, an element of all successful clubs; Mike Wilson from PDI Club; Robert Luhn, area director; Laura Woodman of RMF Engineering; Victor Fallon, president; Claire Law, VP of education; and Merrill Chapman, Sergeant-at-arms. Members exemplified what an engaged, invested and committed group of people can do by collaborating.

Anyone who is afraid to speak in front of a group or would like to become a more confident speaker is welcome to attend the Daniel Island Toastmaster meetings. Guests are encouraged to visit and participate any time. The group meets at Summit Place, 320 Seven Farm Dr., on the first and third Friday of the month at 12 p.m. Toastmasters of Daniel Island is on a roll to continue developing its members, fill officer positions, and implement the new Toastmasters International Pathways program, stated Law. Email DanielIslandToastmasters@gmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/2zTe7SZ for more information.