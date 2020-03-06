Together Again

A year ago, the opportunity to walk across a stage in front of family and friends to receive a high school diploma was something many graduates may have taken for granted. Not so anymore.

After months of sheltering in place due to the coronavirus situation, there was a chance local students in the Class of 2020 might miss out on being together for this momentous milestone. But school districts in Charleston and Berkeley counties recently announced that in-person graduation ceremonies would be held, with proper social distancing measures in place.

That news was especially thrilling for Philip Simmons High School, where students and staff are celebrating the school’s first ever graduating class.

“There is so much history here,” said PSHS librarian Connie McClanahan, who is coordinating graduation activities. “And the fact that we’re gonna have this historic moment here at our home is very exciting! We do plan to have all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional graduation. Full regalia, full Iron Horse spirit, because these kids absolutely deserve to have that graduation experience.”

More than 330 people are expected to attend the ceremony, which will be held in the school’s football stadium on Thursday, June 18, at 9 a.m. Graduates were given four tickets each for guests and will gather, 6 feet apart, on center field – while other attendees, also socially distanced, celebrate from the stands.

“Taking part in an in-person graduation means so much to me, especially with everything that’s going on,” said PSHS senior Ashlen Richardson, who will attend University of South Carolina in the fall as a business marketing major. “...Our class has made history throughout our time at Philip Simmons, much bigger than just being the first graduating class, and I’m just glad to be a part! I can’t wait to walk the stage on June 18th and make my parents, grandparents, other family members and teachers proud!”

“The hardest part is gonna be that we can’t hug them!” added McClanahan. “Because they really have worked hard to get here … Our ultimate goal for our seniors is to celebrate and honor everything they have done. They truly are a legacy for Philip Simmons High School.”

Bishop England High School on Daniel Island will hold its commencement for graduating seniors on Friday, June 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., also in the campus football stadium. According to Principal Patrick Finneran, while not all logistics for the day are complete, several details have been confirmed.

“Students, faculty, staff, and some guests will be seated on the field, but the majority of guests will be located in the home stands,” said Finneran. “All seating will follow social distancing guidelines. The students will process from the school to the stadium. The senior awards are integrated into the ceremony, so there are only the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches.”

The event will also be live-streamed so that extended family and other friends can take part. Finneran, who is expecting around 600 attendees for the event, is hopeful the day will give seniors the send off they deserve.

“Our goal is to honor the Class of 2020 and provide them an opportunity to gather as a class one last time at the graduation ceremony,” he said. “We would like to provide some normalcy for the students and families. We miss and love the Class of 2020.”

One BE graduate feeling especially thankful for the opportunity to gather in-person for the occasion is Daniel Island resident Ainsley Western.

“While this is not the graduation we had been expecting the last four years, Bishop England never gave us any doubt about having a graduation,” said Western, who was accepted into the rigorous and highly renowned BFA Musical Theatre program at the University of Miami. “BE kept in touch with us and continually said they would do their best to make this happen, so when the actual graduation date and plan came, it just felt wonderful. Seeing the entire grade again will be a fulfilling reward for the hard work we have all put in throughout our four years.”