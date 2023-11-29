Toll Brothers seeks to develop 83 residences along Hwy. 41 and Tuxbury Farm Road

Toll Brother’s submission to the City of Charleston Planning Commission for a residential development encompassing several parcels in the Wando area has been deferred for the builder to address stormwater plans for the site.

The proposed development includes a pasture area owned by the Tuxbury Farm Equestrian Center, an auto upholstery business and other undeveloped property.

Toll Brothers, a residential and commercial construction company, is seeking approval for a subdivision of 83 mixed-use lots, comprising 58 townhomes and 25 single-family houses.

The 15.1-acre tract, located at 2682 S.C. Highway 41 and 698 Tuxbury Farm Road in Berkeley County, is strategically located about a mile north of the Wando River Bridge on Highway 41. The tract includes parts of the Tuxbury Farm Equestrian Center, land owned by Rumph’s Auto Service, and two other privately owned parcels.

The proposal underwent consideration by the Charleston Planning Commission on Nov. 15 but was deferred. Christopher Morgan, planning manager and division director from the planning commission, stated that the plan aligns with the city’s comprehensive development strategy.

Morgan explained the reason for the deferral, “It is still being reviewed for its stormwater plans.”

Toll Brothers did not respond for comment on the deferral or of their plans to reapply to the Planning Commission.

Angela Waits, landowner of the Tuxbury Farm Equestrian Center, addressed concerns about the potential impact of the equestrian facility. She clarified that while approximately three acres of pasture is slated for inclusion in the sale, the core components of the equestrian center, including barns, paddocks, riding rings, and pathways into the forest, will not be part of the transaction.

Waits reassured the farm’s patrons and neighboring community, “Tuxbury Farm Equestrian Center is not being sold. Toll Brothers has worked with us to respect the integrity of the farm. To our farm family and our neighborhood, Tuxbury Farm is not going away. Happy horses, happy people!”

She added that, since her retirement, the equestrian center is no longer offering camps, lessons, or clinics. However, there are still a limited number of boarders who actively contribute to the farm’s operations.