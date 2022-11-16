Tom & Sue's Incomplete Guide: Lowcountry Pies

Introduction

Sue’s Take: The thought of Thanksgiving Day pies takes me back to the family gatherings of my youth. After the annual turkey day rival high school football game concluded, hopefully with a win for my working class Pottstown Trojans over our wealthy suburbanite Owen J. Roberts foe, we’d return home to the smell of turkey and the sight of pies lining the dining room buffet.

Those pies – my mom’s pumpkin and my grandmom’s lemon meringue – were taste bud heaven.

While their homemade pie-making skills didn’t rub off on me, I did inherit their resourcefulness. I found out where to buy them.

Tom’s Take: It’s November and we are on the verge of Peak Pie Season! OK, pie is never technically out of season, it’s just more in season during our holiday family gatherings. In fact, pie is so much in season that we are given pie reminders before we gather ‘round to eat our non-pie, pre-pie foods.

Friends, do not despair. Despite our mother’s admonitions, there is no need to “save room for pie.” Pie knows we’ll just pop our pants’ buttons and loosen our belts to accommodate one… or two… or possibly even three slices. Pie time is upon us!

Saffrons Restaurant & Bakery

333 East Bay St., Charleston

Sue’s Take: A wonderful lunch or breakfast spot with strong Mediterranean influences located near the South Carolina Aquarium and The Gaillard, they have a tremendous dessert selection displayed in a glass case that wraps around the store.

Want to order Thanksgiving Day pies? Order an apple, pumpkin or pecan pie by Tuesday, Nov. 22.

We opted for three small pies after a recent lunch date – pecan, pumpkin, and apple pie – and took them home to sample over the course of a couple of days. Okay, let’s be honest. We had the apple pie with vanilla ice cream for an evening snack and the other two for breakfast the following morning. Our review: well-worth the trip downtown.

Tom’s Take: Lunch date? Sue dropped me off for a colonoscopy and made a run for Charleston’s best bakery while I was pumped full of propofol and unimaginably-invasive medical devices.

Her answer to nursing my depleted gut flora back to full health was a flight of pies? I don’t know about Sue’s formal medical training, but I believe I may have married the most intelligent, thoughtful woman on Earth!

Kudzu Bakery & Market

1100 Bowman Rd., Mount Pleasant

Sue’s Take: Kudzu Bakery is an excellent choice for sweet and savory pies. The first mention of pies in recorded history, dating back to ancient Egyptian and Roman times, were dough-encrusted meat pies. A complete meal in one dish, we buy their frozen savory pies and simply pop them in the oven. Two recent favorites: a chicken pot pie and a shrimp and corn pie.

They do have a wide dessert pie selection. Place your Thanksgiving Day order by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Their Thanksgiving pie choices are: apple, key lime, pecan, pumpkin and chocolate chess.

Tom’s Take: Like its namesake, the imported vine that accepted the challenge of covering the entire southeastern United States, Kudzu Bakery has accepted the challenge of making a pie out of anything. But, unlike its namesake, there is no downside to Kudzu’s unchecked pie propagation. The only pie missing from Kudzu’s lineup is one with four and 20 blackbirds, but trust me, they are working on it.

Carolina Cider Company

81 Charleston Hwy, Yemassee

Sue’s Take: We frequent the Yamessee store, located south on Highway 17 between West Ashley and the turn off to Beaufort, a little over an hour away. This once old-fashioned road stand has evolved into a quirky roadside attraction as each of its four generations of management added their own touch. It is now a multi-store operation. We usually stop on our way heading south and pick up pies, cider, and pickled veggies for friends, family and our own enjoyment.

Sadly, the Thanksgiving pie order window closed this past Sunday. Remember it for next year.

In the meantime, consider a Saturday day trip for a coffee and a sweet, load up on their offerings and then hit the antique shops as you head back toward Charleston.

Tom’s Take: I am all about roadside attractions. Be it a Corn Palace in the middle of South Dakota, an Eiffel Sombrero at South of the Border, or a 5-cent cup of coffee at Wall Drug in South Dakota. Throw up a billboard on the side of the road and I am there.

But, of all the roadside attractions Sue and I frequent, Carolina Cider Company is the most delicious. We’ve made trips to Florida just so we can pick up some of their spiced apple, peach or blueberry cider to be paired with whatever pie they have left in their case.

Daniel Island Delights

Sue’s Take: I am partial to Sermet’s key lime pie. Mpishi also serves delicious pies and is taking Thanksgiving orders now through Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. for pecan, apple and pumpkin pies. Publix bakery is always an excellent option and offers great tasting pies year-round.

Tom’s Take: The Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie at Laura Alberts has bourbon, chocolate and pecans in one slice of pie. Those are three of the four most important reasons for living. It’s solid proof that pie is definitely greater than the sum of parts!

Topping it off:

We both agree – cool whip and not whip cream on pumpkin pie. And vanilla ice cream on apple pie.

Closing Thoughts:

Sue: My dream Thanksgiving meal would be a spread of pies running the gamut of the pie world – a savory turkey shepherd’s pie filled with traditional Thanksgiving Day veggies and a side vegetable consisting of pumpkin pie. For dessert – a slice of my grandmother’s famous lemon meringue pie. The entire day would be perfect if breakfast included my favorite – Amish shoofly pie.

Tom: Pie – it’s what’s for dinner. And lunch. And breakfast. Let us rejoice and be glad that peak pie season is upon us!