Tommy Baker is a driving force — on and off the road

Tommy Baker, president of Baker Motor Company, kicked off the Daniel Island Community Speaker Series’ 10th season Sept. 22. The Lowcountry businessman and philanthropist is best known for his car dealerships and community banking business.

The Charleston native discussed his humble beginnings and the road to success. Baker told how he got into the car business by accident. After serving in the Marines, he attended The Citadel. He didn’t have a lot of money, so in the summers he sold cars. Even though he was only working part time, he quickly became the top salesperson, making enough money to buy two homes. Despite his success, Baker quit his job to focus on his education.

After graduating, he learned about a tiny Toyota dealership for sale in a small North Carolina town. “I wanted to be a car dealer; I wanted it worse than anything in the world," he said.

Baker was turned down for financing numerous times, but his persistence finally paid off. At 26, he became known as the Toyota man — back when most people “couldn’t even pronounce it.” That first store was a huge success and set his future course.

After owning close to 40 dealerships — including one in Birmingham, Alabama, where he met his wife — Baker decided to go back to school and attended a program in Boston.

Upon graduation, Baker knew he had to head home to Charleston. “My heart and soul was in the pluff mud.”

He continued to grow his auto empire in the area and now owns some of the most sought after luxury vehicle dealerships, from Mercedes to Porsches.

After noticing there was a need for a community bank in the Lowcountry, Baker became one of the early founders of Beacon Community Bank in 2018. Baker spoke from the heart about this latest business venture that helps community members find funding.

“We do it right here and that’s where it makes a difference,” Baker continued. “…When you call us you get a person on the phone, you get an answer right away.”

This year, Beacon Bank opened a third branch on Daniel Island.

Baker contributes generously to the community — his passions include the MUSC children’s hospital and local scholarships for college students.

Baker closed out his speech with a discussion of his latest project — a Medal of Honor museum at Patriots Point.

Discussing fundraising efforts for the museum, Baker emphasized the importance for future generations to experience history. “It’s not about us. It’s about our kids and our grandkids. When they go over [to the museum], the history of the medal of honor and the history of America is there.”

Baker is confident the museum will be completed in about two and a half years.

As the presentation came to an end, audience members remained to ask questions. An attendee wanted to know the secret to his success. He summed it up as persistence, “No means only for the moment ... Rejection is wonderful and failure is wonderful if you learn from it.”

One audience member asked about adapting to the emerging electric car market. Baker said he isn’t worried, his dealerships are prepared to compete in the changing markets. “We are ready, let’s dance!”

Another attendee inquired how to inspire the younger generation to love our country. Baker replied, “It starts by example, how you handle yourself at home. We’ve got to set an example.”

The event was held both virtually and in-person at The Daniel Island Club. The popular program is sponsored by the Daniel Island Business Association, the Rotary Club of Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Community Fund, and The Daniel Island Club.

Baker’s presentation is available online at youtu.be/RN76oR0R8yQ.