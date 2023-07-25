Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza to take over LowCo Café

The anticipation surrounding what will occupy the LowCo Café building located on Clements Ferry Road comes to an end. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza plans to take over the space.

Say goodbye to the days of googling “pizza near me.” The previous LowCo Café space at 1171 Clements Ferry Road was purchased by business partners Toni and Pete Sahutske and co-owner Steve Hopkins of Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza. This expansion to Clements Ferry will be their second location. They first opened doors in Mount Pleasant in 2018.

The 6,060-square-foot building and 1.55-acre site sold July 11 for $2.299 million from Corsino Holdings LLC to the trio’s company, CFG Group, LLC, according to Berkeley County land records. The sale closed just weeks after LowCo Café’s last day of operation on June 30.

A second part of the building, previously home to Lowcountry Coffee Roasters, will house Clements Ferry’s first high-speed car charging station, complete with a full eco-friendly solar panel system on the roof of the building.

“The high-speed charging system will be the first of its kind … on Clements Ferry,” according to Brian Fogel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic, who represented the buyers in their recent purchase of the property.

No date has been set for when the EV charging system will be up and running.

A third section of the building is available for lease. An upscale bakery is a possibility but not confirmed.

Hopkins explained the rationale behind the choice. “[Expanding] is something I wanted to do for years and I knew the Clements Ferry area has been blowing up lately,” he said. “For our Clements Ferry and [Highway] 41 customers, the trip to Mount Pleasant is about 20 minutes, so now people will be able to get to the new location in half the time.”

Named after co-owner and wife Toni Sahutske, Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza is renowned for its authentic Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza. Its thick yet airy texture and cheesy, crispy underside crust baked in authentic blue steel pans sets it apart from other pizza styles, as well as its square shape and brick cheese layering. The Sahutskes have over 40 years combined in the pizza business and have teamed up with Pete’s uncle, Steve Hopkins, to bring the Detroit style to this side of town.

With the opening of their second location, the owners plan to go a different route than their main location in Mount Pleasant.

“It’s going to be different in that it’s not a full-service, sit-down place,” Hopkins said. “The Mount Pleasant location will be our flagship. This will focus more on third-party deliveries and carry-out items, although we are hoping to install a commissary in there to make dough we can push out to open stores.”

The business owners are eyeing a mid-fall grand opening, perfect for school nights and study sessions that require pizza to concentrate.