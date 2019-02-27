Top notch teachers!

When it comes to teaching, they make the grade – and then some. Every year, each of the 47 schools in the Berkeley County School District nominates three educators to be considered for “Teacher of the Year.” Each contender completes a statement of philosophy and biography. The nominee receiving the most votes from colleagues receives the award and is considered for District Teacher of the Year.

Here, we spotlight the winners from Cainhoy Elementary School, Daniel Island School, Philip Simmons Elementary School, Philip Simmons Middle School, and Philip Simmons High School.

COLLEEN BENDIG

Philip Simmons Elementary

Kindergarten teacher Colleen Bendig won the Teacher of the Year award at Philip Simmons Elementary School. Bending has been teaching for 12 years.

“My first nine years I taught in Charleston County and the last three years, I have been teaching in Berkeley County as a kindergarten teacher at Philip Simmons Elementary,” Bendig said.

She describes her teaching philosophy as centered around smoothing over the transitional period for students entering into the school system.

“I believe in the importance of providing a safe and nurturing environment for my students as they make the transition from home to school for the first time,” she stated. “I feel that as a teacher it is my duty to nurture and develop my students’ social and emotional skills. They will carry with them throughout their lives these important skills. I have a passion for teaching early interventions to foster a strong base for my students’ future academic achievements.”

In a similar fashion, the educator said that watching the students progress before her eyes is the most rewarding aspect of her job.

“I love seeing the tremendous growth that my students show in his or her first year of school,” she added. “I find joy when I pass former students in the hall and I get a hello and a big hug. Early intervention is key to learning, so teaching kindergarten for me is quite rewarding.”

The award winner said that she feels honored to be selected.

“I hope to continue the precedents set by my predecessors in the role of Teacher of the Year,” she added.

AMY HARDISON

Daniel Island School

Amy Hardison is a 17-year veteran of the education world, now working as a seventh grade social studies teacher at Daniel Island School. Having taught social studies to all grades, 6-12, Hardison landed in her current position in 2006, when Daniel Island School first opened to the community.

“I’m originally from New York but went to a small college in Iowa where I played soccer and basketball and earned my degrees in teaching, psychology and human services,” she said. “Eventually, earning my M.Ed. in Secondary Social Studies from Charleston Southern University.”

Hardison has kept on kicking in her career because of two key factors.

“I love showing students that learning can be fun, plus there are no days that are exactly the same, which keeps things exciting,” she added.

Hardison’s philosophy on her career comes from a love of the subject matter she teaches.

“Well I think it goes without saying that teachers believe all students are capable of learning, they just need to be given the proper motivation and guidance,” Harding said. “Teaching history allows for so many opportunities to incorporate lessons that are meaningful, applicable and inviting to students.”

“I love taking my students on a journey each day through history,” she added. “I love the connections and relationships. Middle school students are pretty amazing. I love inspiring them to become not only life-long learners, but to also be a better version of themselves as each day passes. But really, I have many favorite things I love about teaching.”

As a teacher, she likes to keep her classroom upbeat. Hardison stays ready to learn, just as often as she’s ready to teach.

“I really believe that high energy levels and a positive attitude from the teacher are key elements that foster successful learning classrooms and communities,” Hardison commented. “I learn with and from my students every day. That is what makes teaching exciting for me. It is an ongoing process of learning.”

“Amy Hardison is a wonderful educator who supports her students, but she also spreads her effectiveness across our school,” said Daniel Island School Principal Kori Brown.

In Brown’s Teacher of the Year recommendation letter, she described Hardison as “energetic, enthusiastic, creative, and a true asset to DI School.”

DEREK CLASSEY

Philip Simmons Middle School

Band teacher Derek Classey was Philip Simmons Middle School’s pick for Teacher of the Year. With a seven year career in education, joining PSMS last school year, Classey said that his favorite part of being a teacher is easily the relationship with the kids.

“I literally wake up every morning and go have fun with these guys,” he commented. “There is plenty of learning happening, don’t get me wrong, but we are learning while we have a good time. My students and I get four years to get to know each other and play some awesome music. I can’t think of a better career.”

Classey stated that he loves watching the development of the children, and thinks music is an excellent lens to view it through.

“Band allows students to develop not only music specific techniques and fundamentals but also leadership ability and core values,” he said. “Seeing my students every day for several years affords me the privilege to witness them grow and evolve into young adults and establish meaningful relationships with them.”

For the band teacher, music also grows a student’s most valuable qualities.

“I teach them the importance of responsibility, punctuality, persistence, goal setting, time management, leadership, diligence, equality, empathy, and many more,” he added. “To me and my students, band is much more than learning to play an instrument. It is about how to become a well-rounded person and a productive and compassionate member of society, regardless of stature or social status.”

Philip Simmons Middle School Principal Charla Groves said that Classey has not only done a great job of teaching music to the students, but has also cultivated a program that the school can be proud of.

“He joined the PSM faculty last school year with the task of building our band program,” she said. “He began with a small group of students, and through his hard work and excellent leadership the band has quadrupled in size.”

As a teacher, Groves said that Classey “has the gift of transforming sometimes hesitant beginner band students into confident and creative musicians.”

“As a parent, I am very proud to have my son in Mr. Classey’s band,” Groves added.

ERIC HATCHER

Philip Simmons High School

Eric Hatcher is Philip Simmons High School’s pick Teacher of the Year. This is Hatcher’s sixth year teaching social studies and is his second career.

“I spent 17 years in the automotive business selling car parts,” he said.

Hatcher seems to have taken to the new career very well in the past few years.

“He is deserving of this award for many reasons, but mainly because he is passionate about students, his profession, and his community,” said PSHS Principal Anthony Dixon. “Mr. Hatcher develops positive relationships with students, staff, and parents, and has committed his work to ensuring our students are well prepared for the future.”

Hatcher said that his favorite part of teaching is the relationships he’s developed with students and fellow faculty members.

“Education is a people business and I am lucky enough to spend my days with young people who are eager to learn, and adults who are excited to teach,” Hatcher stated. “Teachers wield a lot of power and influence and it’s rewarding to see the impact a positive learning environment can have on the growth of young people.”

When describing his teaching philosophy, the award-winning educator said that he bases everything around the needs of the students.

“Sometimes those needs are related to academics, but often times they are not school-related,” he adds. “I offer empathy and compassion for all of my students, which allows me to be more effective as a teacher. I think back to when I was their age and it was difficult. In fact, I didn’t actually finish high school. I think about what I needed from my teachers when I was in high school and I try to provide that as best I can.”

As far as the Teacher of the Year title goes, he said that it’s brought a new sense of humility.

“I am fortunate to work with some incredible people who amaze me every day with what they do for our students,” Hatcher added. “Unfortunately there just aren’t enough awards to go around in a school like ours. Recognition is somewhat rare as a classroom teacher and I do appreciate the award greatly. The fact that it was voted on by my peers means a lot and I know that they all are just as deserving as me.”

HOLLY NALL

Cainhoy Elementary School

Cainhoy Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year is kindergarten teacher Holly Nall. In her 10 years of teaching, Nall sees the moment where a kid understands a new idea as the favorite part of her job.

“The ‘aha’ moments that lead to them making progress help remind me that what I do is important,” she said.

As an educator, Nall carries this love into her teaching philosophy.

“I believe that every child can learn,” she stated. “No two children will learn at exactly the same pace or in exactly the same way, however there is always the ability to progress. I do my best each day to present information to my class in ways that are engaging and fun.”

When it comes to doing her job to the best of her abilities, Nall tries to keep her teaching style loose. “Every child comes to school with different needs and abilities and I pride myself on forming connections with the students in my class, as well as their families, in order to help them reach their full potential in the classroom,” she said.

Nall believes that working hard for her kindergarten students will prepare them for the rest of their school career.

“Kindergarten is the gateway to a student’s school career, and making my classroom a welcoming and encouraging place is very important to me,” she said. “I aim to foster a love of learning that will follow them throughout their lives. I want my kids to leave school each day knowing that they are loved and accepted at school, and that they are smart and capable of greatness.”

Nall added that she is honored to be chosen as Teacher of the Year.

“I truly love the students and the families that I serve, and I work hard to make sure that I am doing everything I can to prepare my kids for their next school year,” she said.