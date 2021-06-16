Top Students from bishop england and philip simmons high schools recognized
Wed, 06/16/2021
By:
Elizabeth Horton
COLETTE PAMPU/Bishop England High School/Valedictorian, Class of 2021
Colette Pampu is one of seven children in her bustling household, where attending Bishop England High School is a family tradition. Brothers Drew and Zach graduated in 2015 and 2017 respectively, and Marco plans to graduate in 2023. As valedictorian of the Class of 2021,
Colette, who is known to most as Coco, has left her own mark of distinction. She is headed to the University of Georgia in the fall to study accounting and pursue a minor in vocal music.
Her formula for success seems simple: always focus on doing your best. “It sounds very generic,” she explained, “but anytime I would think I was done completing an assignment or working out for lacrosse practice, I would ask myself was that it, or should/could I do more? Most of the time, that double-checking of myself was what pushed me further.”
The relationships Pampu was able to form with her teachers created memories that she will carry with her to college. “It is so much more exciting and enjoyable when there is a teacher who is not only willing and wanting to teach you but wants you to enjoy what you’re learning as well,” she said.
Pampu recalled her sophomore year in the Tolkien and Lewis class filled with senior boys and one sophomore friend. “It was Mrs. Durst’s final semester teaching,” she reminisced, “so at the end of the year we drank tea every day and watched both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.”
This year, the isolation of COVID-19, which included quarantines, the cancellation of traditional events such as the semi-formal, and the need for virtual learning separated the students, but Pampu said that it also showed the class how to be resilient and “showed us we can all get through difficult times if we do it together.”
Her advice for underclassmen: “Live your life to the fullest. It sounds cheesy, but with an important part of our high school career being taken from us, it’s important to know how important different times in our life are. Remember the trivial things you do may be looked back upon as fond memories.”
MICHAEL STEBBINS/Bishop England High School/Salutatorian, Class of 2021
Michael Stebbins has one piece of advice for his fellow classmates: “Go out there and kill it!”
He explained, “Our class is so incredibly accomplished - we can do anything we set our minds to, so go set your goals and work at accomplishing them.”
Next year, Stebbins will attend Clemson University Honors College and plans to major in business with a concentration in economics and political science. Eventually, he would like to attend law school.
Stebbins’ time at Bishop England has prepared him well. “BE has inspired in me a love of learning that I have never had before. I learned how to effectively convey my thoughts and emotions in a way that I’ve never been able to do before. It’s an invaluable skill.”
Stebbins also credits the art of time management and efficient studying as secrets to his success.
He enjoys singing, acting, and studying new languages. During high school, he was a leader of the drama club and was involved in six productions, including his first major role in a musical as Oliver Warbucks in “Annie.”
Transitioning to several different learning styles during COVID-19 pandemic, from in-person to virtual to hybrid, was an obstacle to overcome.
“My biggest challenge in high school has been keeping my motivation up,” he noted. “When it seems like everything is falling on you at once, it’s super easy to just give up. Fighting that urge to just throw in the towel when I had mountains of work, especially when I wanted to rest on the weekends, was one of the hardest obstacles of high school.”
As his senior year draws to a close, Stebbins has a simple tip for incoming freshmen — embrace change. “Take a step out of your comfort zone to meet new people on your first day, and you will already be on your way to making life-long friendships.”
EMILY SCHARNITZKY/Bishop England High School, class of 2021/U.S. Coast Guard Academy appointee
Bishop England High School graduate Emily Scharnitzky has been appointed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Scharnitzky will be sworn in June 28 and join the Class of 2025.
Scharnitzky, a member of the National Honor Society and the all-state girls’ soccer goalie in Division 3A and Clash of the Carolinas invitee, will join the Coast Guard Academy’s Corps of Cadets to become a future officer. There, her plan is to major in marine and environmental sciences and play soccer.
Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants. Cadets undergo an eight-week military training period known as Swab Summer with one week aboard the tall ship Eagle.
Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship for a five-year service agreement to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the Coast Guard.
— Compiled by Zach Giroux, zach@thedanielislandnews.com
HANNAH MARTIN/Philip Simmons High School/Valedictorian, Class of 2021
Hannah Martin, daughter of David Martin and Susanne Bradford, has been named valedictorian for Philip Simmons High School’s Class of 2021.
She plans to attend the University of Virginia in the fall to major in biology.
Being a student during a global pandemic taught Martin a few important life skills — to be flexible and to be willing to adapt to circumstances.
“I was privileged enough to go to a school that allowed full in-person learning to anyone who wanted it at the beginning of the school year,” she said. “However, changes were obviously still made; masks were worn in class, social distancing was enforced, normal school gatherings like pep rallies couldn’t be held as usual, no field trips were held, and for changes that were more personal to me, there were no marching band competitions and All-County, Region, and State band clinics were cancelled.”
Martin’s leadership roles included serving as band captain for the marching band in 2020, trumpet section leader from 2018-21, and mentor in the Spectrum Club her senior year. She participated in both marching and concert band, Quest competition, and was active in theater productions, including lead roles as Clairee in “Steel Magnolias” and Mary Sunshine in “Chicago.”
A favorite snapshot of high school was captured during a band performance: “My greatest moment in high school was playing Sheltering Sky by John Mackey, a piece that I have loved for years, in my junior year all-county and region bands. There is something so special about being in the middle of a band playing a beautiful piece.”
Martin recalled that her greatest challenge during high school wasn’t COVID, it was calculus. “Calculus. All of calculus. There were times that I would be asking question after question and still not grasp a concept. But I got there eventually! I simply had to spend a lot of time with the teacher. Thank you, Ms. Bowen!”
KATE JOHNSON/Philip Simmons High School/Salutatorian, Class of 2021
For Kate Johnson, being involved in activities during high school was a key to success, even when it meant stepping outside of her comfort zone. Johnson has been named salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Philip Simmons High School (PSHS).
“Becoming a member and leader of some of PSHS’ extracurriculars like student government, BETA Club, NHS, Teacher Cadet, Renaissance, and Recycling helped me have some of my best high school memories with my classmates. Going outside of my comfort zone to participate in events like Quest Public Speaking was challenging at first, but it was so worth it.”
Her personal mantra – “work hard, play hard” – was a guiding force throughout her high school career. Johnson thrived while juggling clubs, excelling in the band, and participating in varsity volleyball, all while maintaining a solid academic record. She is an AP Scholar of Distinction and has received the Berkeley County Award for Academic Excellence.
Johnson plans to attend the University of South Carolina in the fall and major in Engineering. She has been awarded multiple scholarships, including the University of South Carolina Presidential Scholarship, Palmetto Fellows Early Award, and the University of South Carolina Dean’s Scholarship.
She remarked, “My time at Philip Simmons was filled with brilliant and helpful teachers and staff, engaging AP classes, and opportunities to come together with my peers, all of which prepared me for the future.”
The parting advice she leaves for her classmates is one of determination: “The only impossible journey is the one you never begin” – a quote from Anthony Robbins.