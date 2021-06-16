Top Students from bishop england and philip simmons high schools recognized

COLETTE PAMPU/Bishop England High School/Valedictorian, Class of 2021

Colette Pampu is one of seven children in her bustling household, where attending Bishop England High School is a family tradition. Brothers Drew and Zach graduated in 2015 and 2017 respectively, and Marco plans to graduate in 2023. As valedictorian of the Class of 2021,

Colette, who is known to most as Coco, has left her own mark of distinction. She is headed to the University of Georgia in the fall to study accounting and pursue a minor in vocal music.

Her formula for success seems simple: always focus on doing your best. “It sounds very generic,” she explained, “but anytime I would think I was done completing an assignment or working out for lacrosse practice, I would ask myself was that it, or should/could I do more? Most of the time, that double-checking of myself was what pushed me further.”

The relationships Pampu was able to form with her teachers created memories that she will carry with her to college. “It is so much more exciting and enjoyable when there is a teacher who is not only willing and wanting to teach you but wants you to enjoy what you’re learning as well,” she said.

Pampu recalled her sophomore year in the Tolkien and Lewis class filled with senior boys and one sophomore friend. “It was Mrs. Durst’s final semester teaching,” she reminisced, “so at the end of the year we drank tea every day and watched both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.”

This year, the isolation of COVID-19, which included quarantines, the cancellation of traditional events such as the semi-formal, and the need for virtual learning separated the students, but Pampu said that it also showed the class how to be resilient and “showed us we can all get through difficult times if we do it together.”

Her advice for underclassmen: “Live your life to the fullest. It sounds cheesy, but with an important part of our high school career being taken from us, it’s important to know how important different times in our life are. Remember the trivial things you do may be looked back upon as fond memories.”