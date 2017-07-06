Traffic Alert!

Due to the Daniel Island Kids’ Triathlon on Saturday, June 17, access to Daniel Island Drive and various other roads from Barfield Street to Smythe Street will be blocked beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until approximately 11:30 a.m. There will be no vehicular traffic, including golf carts, allowed during the closure. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is permitted. The triathlon will be monitored by the City of Charleston Recreation and Police Department.

For those of you who plan on attending the Kids’ Fishing Tournament on June 17, there will be a complimentary shuttle service running from the Etiwan Park side of the Bishop England High School Parking lot to the Settlers Street and Purcell Street intersection. The shuttle will run continuously from 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., dropping off and picking up at these same locations. Large coolers or other large items may be dropped off at the Smythe Lake floating dock area prior to the 7 a.m. road closure.

We strongly encourage all participants of the fishing tournament to walk or bike to the event.

If you have any questions regarding the 7th Annual DI Kids’ Fishing Tournament, please contact Fred Danziger at 516-524-2208 or by email at Fred.Danziger13@gmail.com.