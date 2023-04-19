There’s always some trash talking about the perceived lack of recycling options in the Daniel Island, Cainhoy and Berkeley county area. The absence of recycling bins around the neighborhoods makes it appear that the Berkeley County communities don’t have a recycling plan in place. Don’t fret – the neighborhood, county and private industry are doing their part to help – effectively and efficiently.

SINGLE-STREAM TRASH AND RECYCLING AT REPOWER SOUTH

Berkeley County recycles and protects the environment through its partnership with RePower South as part of its single-stream trash/recycling system.

RePower South (repowersouth.com) is not your father’s recycling facility. Based on the concept that trash isn’t garbage, their goal is to recycle more and landfill less. “We’re not your typical recycling program, we are a sustainable solution to manage a community’s waste. We provide traditional recycling without the cost or hassle of separate bins and collection, we are bringing advanced plastics recycling to the Lowcountry to build a circular economy, and we’ll be diverting organics from the landfill to create renewable natural gas to help decarbonize our community,” said Brian Gilhuly, co-founder and CEO of RePower South.

RePower South is helping Berkeley County move toward a more sustainable waste and energy future by recycling everything from cardboard, paper, plastic bottles, to metals and cans. Items are baled at the facility and sold to established commodity markets and repurposed.

The state-of-the-art space recycles, but without the cost or hassle of separate bins. Everything collected from local trash bins gets sorted to keep as much trash out of landfills. Gilhuly said roughly 40% of people don’t recycle using traditional bins and drop spots for one reason or another, but in Berkeley County it’s automatic.

“One hundred percent of people participate because all the waste collected in Berkeley County comes to the landfill,” Gilhuly said. “We’re located at the landfill, so it comes to our facility first, then we process that material through a series of machine centers to extract the cardboard, the water bottles, the milk jugs, the aluminum cans, and the typical things that would go into a single stream program. We automatically extract all that material out of the waste.”

RePower South began their Charleston area operations in May 2019. Since then, the company has continued to expand their capabilities and reduce landfill waste by recovering recyclable materials not captured by traditional programs. RePower also extracts papers and plastics that can’t be recycled to manufacture a low carbon, clean renewable fuel that reduces coal consumption and harmful emissions.

“RePower helps the Lowcountry do our part to preserve the Earth’s resources and reduce reliance on fossil energy,” Gilhuly added. “And RePower does so at the lowest cost to our community. RePower is so much more than other recycling businesses – offering the highest recovery, reuse, and diversion from landfill.”

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

There are some things that RePower currently doesn’t recycle such as textiles and glass. Gilhuly suggested that items they can’t recycle, such as clothing and glass, should be taken to local drop boxes designated for the items.

Sarah McCarthy Smith, Berkeley County Recycling coordinator, said there are options available for many items that can be repurposed. She suggested residents locate county recycling locations and information at scdhec.gov/environment. The centers collect a wide variety of items from aluminum cans to household electronics and refrigerators. A full list of what is accepted is available on their website.

One of the closest centers to drop off items is in Huger, not far off of Clements Ferry Road. Residents can drop off at Charity Church Convenience Center, 1430 Charity Church Road. Hours for the center are located on the SDHEC website.

Drop-offs are free for Berkeley county residents. “As long as it’s coming in your own personal vehicle or a trailer less than 12 feet. Just show your driver’s license to show you’re a Berkeley County resident,” Smith said.

GLASS AND FISHER RECYCLING

Fisher Recycling (fisherrecycling.com) is one of the few places in the area that recycles glass. The company has found a way to make recycling glass economically feasible and, in 2022 alone, recycled 650 tons of glass.

A lot of glass ends up in landfills and Fisher Recycling is on a mission to change this for the local community by making sure all the glass they collect gets a second life.

Located in North Charleston, the company was founded by Chris Fisher in 1992, starting out as a humble one-person operation. Fisher Recycling has come a long way since the “ecopreneur” was driving an old pick-up truck collecting and disposing of recyclable waste from a few companies.

Since those humble beginnings, Fisher Recycling has recycled over 8.5 million pounds of aluminum, glass, plastic, and tin along with 24 million pounds of office paper, newspaper, magazines, and cardboard.

Elizabeth Fisher, Chris’ wife and co-owner, joined the company full-time in 1997. The company has grown and now has over 800 customers, including many on Daniel Island. Fisher Recycling works with several local businesses including Sermet’s, The Kingstide, Island Expressions, Daniel Island Village, and Blackbaud.

Elizabeth Fisher recommended area residents make sure the drop off sites they use recycle glass properly. “It is important to be able to drop off your glass to a reliable business that will 100% guarantee it is recycled. To have the glass 100% guaranteed recycling there is a drop site of Fisher’s at Firefly Distillery on Spruill Ave. on the IOP for public use.”

According to the website Earth911, glass doesn’t need a lot of prep before dropping off to a recycling center. For most items, just fill the container with water and vigorously swish the water around.

Fisher wants to make glass recycling easier for residents by setting up unmanned drop sites. She recently presented a proposal to the Daniel Island Rotary Club, the Daniel Island Business Association and the Daniel Island Exchange Club to discuss creating designated drop sites around town.

In 2005, the company expanded and opened GlassEco Surfaces. This product line processes some of the recycled glass into custom countertops and other hard surfaces perfect for Lowcountry living.

Danielle Stix, Daniel Island Property Owners associate community manager, said it’s a good idea for the community to recycle and try to use all recycling avenues. “We believe it is important for residents to participate in recycling of any kind when available.”