TRC reviews Cainhoy Plantation neighborhood, Refuel and DI Marriott

Several projects with connections to the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula communities were taken up by the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) last week. As per the city’s website, the TRC exists “to help people working in Charleston get development projects designed and permitted in the most efficient manner possible.”

In many cases, the projects then move on to other City boards for discussion and approval, such as the Design Review Board and the Planning Commission. In each case below, TRC members asked that plans be revised and resubmitted.

CAINHOY HOPEWELL RESIDENTIAL

The TRC conducted its first review of the application for a subdivision concept plan for Phase 1 of Cainhoy Hopewell Residential on Sept. 19. Committee members specifically looked at the plat and roads for the 38.8 acre site, which is part of the Cainhoy Plantation planned unit development (PUD). It is the second single family home neighborhood in the emerging community to begin moving through the city’s approval process. Plans call for 63 homesites.

The parcel is part of a massive 9,000 acre site that is owned by affiliated businesses of the family of Peter Lawson-Johnston, who inherited the property from his cousin, the late Harry Frank Guggenheim in 1971. DI Development Company is managing development of the new community.

According to Carolyn Lancaster, vice president of marketing for the DI Development Company, last week’s TRC meeting was just “an engineering review for what could become the second neighborhood in the community.” This is not necessarily an indicator of forward movement, she said, but an early stage of conceptual planning work. A definitive timeline on introducing the new properties to the public has not yet been set, but it could come before the end of the year, added Lancaster.

NEW REFUEL PLANNED FOR POINT HOPE PARKWAY

A new Refuel gas station and convenience store is planned for Point Hope Parkway off Clements Ferry Road. The 2.18 acre site on the Cainhoy Plantation property is part of the Point Hope Commons shopping center, which includes a new Publix and other retail locations.

Members of the TRC conducted their first review of the site plan for the new Refuel on Sept. 19. Once plans are fine-tuned they will move to the Design Review Board for approval.

According to owner Mark Jordan, who has several Refuel locations in the Lowcountry, including the one on Daniel Island, the new station will be similar to the one on Daniel Island and will likely feature the same front porches and high-end feel. Both locations will be similar in size, he said. The Point Hope Refuel is set to open sometime in the summer of 2020.

DANIEL ISLAND COURTYARD MARRIOTT

Construction plans and a proposed right-of-way adjustment for a new Courtyard Marriott on Daniel Island were also on the TRC agenda on Sept. 19. The 115-room hotel is slated for a 2.465 acre site on Fairchild Street near the Daniel Island Starbucks. Plans are also slated to go before the Board of Architectural Review and the Board of Zoning Appeals-Site Design for approval.

The new Marriott will be the third hotel on Daniel Island. The others are the existing Hampton Inn on Fairchild Street, and a Home2Suites that is currently nearing the end of construction.