Troop 519 holds fall court on DI

Troop 519 held the fall Court of Honor in September at the Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island with scouts, families and friends attending.

First Class Scout Suguri Yamaguchi conducted the event after presentation of the colors and a welcome by Committee Chairman Dino Massoglia, Maryland.

Most of the troop attended summer camp in North Carolina and the work done there helped the scouts earn the 135 merit badges presented at this Court of Honor. In addition to the merit badges, many of the scouts earned rank advancement. The leadership skills of the scouts and future rank advancement are the focus for the new year. Monthly activities provide fun opportunities to build new skills and self confidence.

Troop 519 is led by Scout Masters Joe Coates and Ruth Meloeny, supported by assistant scout masters, parents and friends. The girl’s troop has seven scouts and the boy’s troop currently has 45.

“We hope to have more girls join the fun this year,” Meloeny said. “We had our first girl Eagle Scout this past year and others in the troop are gaining great skills for life as they advance.”

Coates, also an Eagle Scout like his dad, mentors the scouts and like Meloeny, presents a very positive role model, while also assisting the scouts at all levels. “Troop 519 is a scout-lead troop and this approach allows the scouts to plan and manage their activities,” Coates said.

Service hours in the community are required for all scouts and Troop 519 is active on Daniel Island in many ways including environmental projects.