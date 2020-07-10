True crime cases, baked goods are recipe for successful podcast

Sisters Anne Varner and Karen DeVanie are both employed as full-time financial analysts for the United States federal government, but when they’re not busy, they enjoy sharing true crime stories while baking cookies, cakes, and other delicious treats on their unique podcast, “Sugar Coated Murder.”

The local pair launched the podcast in December, and in just a few short months, the venture has proven to be a success.

While baking, the sisters discuss murder cases from across the United States and around the world. In just over 40 episodes, they’ve covered murders ranging from downtown Charleston to foreign countries such as Ireland and Australia.

The podcast is available on most major platforms, including Apple Podcast, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and more.

Sugar Coated Murder has over 800 regular listeners and 6,968 total downloads. Twenty percent of Varner and DeVanie’s audience is from South Carolina, but with interested listeners tuning in from 49 states and over 30 countries, their fan base stretches across the globe.

“We started it as a fluke because one of our friends suggested we should try it out because we had great stories and a lot of laughter to share,” Varner said.

The sisters’ common interest in true crime murder cases is derived from growing up in their childhood hometown of Franklin, Virginia, a small southern town located 14 miles north of the southeastern border of Virginia and North Carolina.

When the sisters were growing up in Franklin, it had a population of just over 8,000 and one school with only 350 students enrolled from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. One of their high school classmates was involved in a murder and other crimes also sparked interest in the close-knit community.

“Everybody knew everybody,” Varner said.

“It’s not just something that we just read in the newspaper, we knew people who were involved. Growing up and witnessing some of these things that went on in the town, it just covered us with a real curiosity into true crime and murder, and what makes people tick. I think that’s why we get obsessive,” DeVanie added.

While discussing the diabolical murders, the pair exchange banter, reflecting their vibrant personalities and sisterly love.

“We’re authentic, and there’s no politics. I feel like our listeners feel as if they’re sitting in the kitchen with us,” DeVanie said.

They also strive to cover the cases from a different perspective than many cable news outlets, which the sisters both feel can provide a twisted angle.

“We don’t want to glorify it, we want to try to show the ripple effect in that person where it happens,” DeVanie said.

The sisters described an incident where they covered a murder in one episode involving a diabolical stepfather murdering his wife’s daughter while his spouse was away from the house.

“She ended up writing a letter thanking us for the way we covered that,” DeVanie said about the wife.

Varner and DeVanie continue to explore their childhood passion: covering the real-life murder cases that have intrigued them since they were young, all while baking sweet treats and delicious casseroles, fulfilling their favorite family tradition passed down to them from their mother.

“We really do enjoy baking and cooking. When you’re raising a family, that’s the nucleus of your home. It’s where we feel most comfortable,” DeVanie said.

“Some listeners say that they listen to our podcast while they’re baking, too,” Varner added.