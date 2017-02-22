Turning clutter into cash

Get organized and make some money! The Daniel Island Library hosted professional organizer Angi Case on Saturday, February 18 just in time to prepare for the spring Daniel Island Red Balloon Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, March 4.

Angi Case of Mt. Pleasant, owner of “Organize Case by Case,” is certified by the National Organization of Professional Organizers. She shared some of her strategies for cleaning out and making some money.

Here is a sampler of her advice for decluttering your home and turning your yard sale into a gold mine:

Go top to bottom, room by room.

Begin the clean-out with the attic or top floor and end at the lowest levels of your home. Create a space near the garage or front door to place items for the sale. The day before the yard sale move items to the garage

Create three piles and/or bins in each room labeled Toss, Donate and Sell.

When clearing out your closet, Case explains, be mindful of three simple rules:

1. One in, one out: “Whenever you put a new item in the closet, gather a few items you no longer wear and add them to your donation bag,” instructs Case.

2. If you haven’t worn it in a year, pull it.

3. Keep ONLY the correct sizes.

Case says the following items are usually snapped up quickly, and for a good price:

Yard items: mowers, edgers, ladders, tools.

Kid stuff: strollers, pack-n-plays, outdoor toys, bicycles, baby clothes and school uniforms in good condition.

She recommends having a “dollar table” for small items to save time.

Once the yard sale is over, Case says to make sure the items don’t go back inside. “If the clutter made it outside, don’t invite it back in.”

She recommends donating any items left to your church, East Cooper Community Outreach, or the Florence Crittenden House (a home for young, single mothers located in Charleston). Habitat for Humanity’s Restore will come to your home to pick up larger items like sofas or tables.

Daniel Island

Red Balloon Yard Sale!

Saturday, March 4

7 am to 1 pm

http://danielisland.com/community/announcements/spring-red-balloon-yard-...