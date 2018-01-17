Two local charities receive boost from Daniel Island Community Fund

The Daniel Island Community Fund made two significant donations recently to benefit two local non-profit organizations – Pet Helpers and East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO).

Pet Helpers of Charleston, the designated beneficiary for the 2017 “Park Day on Daniel Island” event received a check from the foundation for $15,000. Alan Berger, executive director of the charity, said that the organization was honored to be selected by the DICF.

“We have many great programs that will benefit from this generous donation,” he added. “There are three areas that are primary concerns for us and these funds will be able to make a significant difference for the animals.” A listing of the specific areas that will benefit from the donation are provided below:

• Spay/Neuter clinic – described by Berger as “the most significant program for preventing the pet overpopulation problem.”

• Medical care for animals in need - often this medical care is for both emergency and lifesaving services.

• Curriculum development/children’s programs – Pet Helpers is in the process of re-designing a space at its adoption center into a multipurpose room that can be used for a variety of community-based programs, particularly those that serve children.

“Next year will be Pet Helpers 40th anniversary,” added Berger, “and they would never be able to provide the services that they do, to improve the lives of our companion animals and their families without the wonderful support that we receive, from organizations such as the Daniel Island Community Foundation.”

The DICF also recently provided a $2500 check to ECCO, the designated beneficiary for the 2017 Daniel Island Holiday Festival. According to Barbara McLaughlin, manager of community services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, ECCO thanked the DICF for the donation, as well as event attendees “for their participation and generosity,” and for their support in helping “our neighbors in need.”

ECCO is a non-profit that provides safety net services to low income residents, while empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families, and communities.

Founded as an emergency relief effort in 1989 after the devastation from Hurricane Hugo, ECCO has since grown into a permanent resource for the community in need with three main program areas: basic needs, health services and empowerment. Thousands of families a year receive emergency assistance for food, clothing, household furnishings, financial aid, and have access to dental care, medical care, prescription assistance, counseling, and educational opportunities, such as financial literacy classes, computer skills training and job readiness workshops. These services are all enhanced through personal interaction with staff who provide individualized support for each client, ongoing case management, and emphasize accountability and achievement.

To learn more about ECCO and their upcoming “Tour of Hope,” contact Jo Cooper at jcooper@eccocharleston.org or call (843) 416-7127.