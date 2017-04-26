Two local students honored with Turnaround Achievement Awards

Last week, the Berkeley County School District held its 19th Annual Turnaround Achievement Awards ceremony, honoring students from schools across the district who have demonstrated a sincere effort to adopt a positive attitude and make constructive changes in their lives toward the goal of building a solid education and a creating a successful future.

The Turnaround Achievement Awards began when Royal Z Bowling partnered with schools in counties across South Carolina to acknowledge positive behavioral and academic strides taken by students. After three years, the business partnership could no longer support the initiative. However, thanks to the support of principals in Berkeley County schools who believed in the positive impact of the program, the initiative continues to acknowledge the significant achievement of students in Berkeley County.

The Daniel Island News recently met with two “Turnaround” recipients in the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area who clearly have worked hard to earn their awards: Khrystopher Williams, a 4th grader at Cainhoy Elementary School (CHE) and Jawan Johnson, a 6th grader at Philip Simmons Middle School (PSMS).

KHRYSTOPHER WILLIAMS, 4th GRADE, CHE

Cainhoy Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kellee Pinto regards her student Khrystopher Williams as a class leader. But he’s worked hard all year to earn this title, not to mention the esteemed BCSD award for positive change in behavior and attitude.

“I was off-task,” admits Khrys. “Not doing my work. Talking to other people and disrupting the whole class.”

“Khrys has a real heart,” observes Pinto, who recommended him for the Turnaround Award. “But all too often it was like some kind of internal switch would flick on. He would become disrespectful and constantly get out of his seat. He was literally taking field trips around the room, talking to others and disrupting the whole class. In response to my warnings about consequences, he would simply mumble, ‘I don’t care!’”

Not one to give up easily, Pinto persevered.

“I built a relationship with him by joking around a little, to lighten him up,” she says. “He really responded well to that. Now he comes into the classroom every morning and gives me a hug. And there are other positive changes, too.”

“Like not talking,” insists Khrys proudly. “And staying in my seat.”

Pinto and Khrys also credit “Guys in Ties,” a special program for CHE boys, grades 3 through 5. Inspired by a similar program in Charleston County Schools, “Guys in Ties” was initiated by CHE Guidance Counselor Sallie Bowers, who wanted to foster a sense of positivity, confidence and success in boys at her school, teaching them how to make good choices - and when to go to someone to ask for help. With the help of customized lesson plans created by Bowers, a few male teachers at CHE, as well as volunteers - and younger role models in the school - guide other boys in taking small but constructive, esteem-building steps towards personal excellence.

Better grades are another plus thanks to Khrys’s change in behavior.

“I’m confident that Khrys will make Honor Roll this quarter,” says Pinto, adding, “‘Your behavior is always a choice,’ I tell my students. And that choice determines if you are going to be successful. Khrys is making those good choices today.”

Khrys admits that the positive attention he’s getting does feel good.

“I was happy to get the award,” but, he adds grinning, “My mom was even happier!”

JAWAN JOHNSON, 6th GRADE, PSMS

“I was really proud of myself for winning this award,” admits PSMS 6th grade student, Jawan Johnson.

Reflecting on his “old” behavior, Jawan observes that, earlier in the year, he was not making good choices.

“I was hanging out with people who tended to get in trouble,” he says.

As a result, Jawan, constantly distracted, had difficulty staying focused in class and attending to assignments. His attitude - and his grades - continued to slip.

Jawan’s 6th grade science teacher, Lizzie Fennick, who ultimately recommended him for the award, was concerned. She and team teachers Laura Miller and Jessica Cromedy observed that Jawan was “having a tough time,” earning more negative “red” points than positive “greens.” The teachers sat down with Jawan’s family - his mother and grandparents - to talk strategy, which included consistent communication between school and home.

“The parent-teacher connection showed Jawan that we were taking this seriously,” says Fennick. “It also showed him that the adults in his life cared about his success.”

The strategy began to work. Slowly, but surely, Jawan started demonstrating positive changes in his behavior and attitude in school and his grades improved as a result.

“My grandpa told me that if I go back to the old Jawan, I can just forget about basketball,” admits the 12- year old point guard hopeful. “I keep that in mind every time.”

Sessions with the school’s guidance counselor, Dionne Singleton, also helped.

“Now I feel more comfortable expressing my needs with others,” says Jawan. “I don’t need to try to be someone I’m not.”

“There are still a few things to work on,” admits Fennick, “but overall, Jawan has come such a long, long way in a short time.”

With continued effort on his part, Fennick is confident that Jawan will make the Honor Roll list.

“He’s as academically inclined as he is athletically inclined,” observes Fennick. “As his teachers, we see such potential in him…Jawan’s going to have to continue to keep it together academically and behaviorally. But I know he can do it. He’s a true champion!”