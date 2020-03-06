Two Rivers Church hosts ‘Anti-Racist Action Week’

When Rev. Wendy Hudson started Two Rivers Church on the Cainhoy peninsula in 2018, she and her team knew anti-racism was going to be an important focus of their ministry — and they have been working steadily on that endeavor ever since.

But the recent death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and subsequent civil unrest, have accelerated their efforts.

“Last week, we were seeing the events continuing to unfold all over the country and we realized that it was time,” said Hudson. “We kept hearing — especially from white people — ‘What can I do? It’s not enough for me to say something on social media anymore. What can I do?’ That was the constant refrain.”

To promote better understanding of the black experience and bring about positive change, Two Rivers Church began an “Anti-Racist Action Week” on Sunday.

“We wanted to be able to offer our church community, and our larger community, an opportunity to engage in all aspects of anti-racism from a very beginning, early questioning stage all the way up to folks who’ve been at this work for quite a while,” Hudson said. “So we thought, let’s create an entire week of action and have opportunities for people to connect in, no matter where they are on the spectrum.”

To kick off the week, the church hosted a “Solidarity Worship” and explored the topic “Living into Racism.” According to Hudson, a black parishioner at the service used an image of a pot of boiling water to sum up what is happening in the country right now.

“He said the racial tensions in our country are always at a simmer and sometimes the heat rises and steam escapes,” explained Hudson. “But sometimes, the heat is turned up so much that it just boils over — and that’s what we’re experiencing right now.”

“I think the demonstrations and protests, as Dr. (Martin Luther) King said, are the cry of those who have been unheard,” she continued. “I think we are definitely seeing that – just years and years, and in some ways generations, of oppression building up.”

As part of the week’s activities, parishioners were encouraged on Monday to join in a Charleston Area Justice Ministry Zoom call. Tuesday was dubbed “Try it Tuesday,” a day to support black-owned businesses. On Wednesday, the church planned to host a book club to discuss “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made For Whiteness.” Thursday is set aside as another day to support and shop with a local black-owned business. And Friday, parishioners and other community members are encouraged to support “Black Food Friday” by eating at a black-owned restaurant.

Hudson, who attended a peaceful demonstration in Marion Square last Saturday, noted that there is a distinct difference between the people who are engaged in non-violent protests and those who are on a more destructive path. She cautioned against painting the entire group “with one brush stroke.”

“Part of the work of being a white person engaged in the work of anti-racism is our job is always to listen and to learn,” said Hudson. “And not to judge or critique other people’s experiences… That right now is our primary work.”