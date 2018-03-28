Two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova to make her VCO debut

The Volvo Car Open has never lacked star power since its inception in 1973 as the Family Circle Cup. But what makes this southern clay-court tournament special is its ability to launch the careers of players who won the event as teenagers and concluded their careers as hall-of-famers. Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis are on the short list. Hingis was the youngest of the bunch, winning in Hilton Head at age 14 in 1997. She was a two-time champ by the time she was 16. This year’s tournament, which begins with qualifying play on Saturday, and concludes with the championship on April 8, will include some first-time performers, some who are teens. They are trying to climb the rankings ladder. This year’s tourney will also see a first-time Volvo Car Open performer who has climbed the ladder and even been to the mountain top: two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitová. The 28-year-old native of the Czech Republic who won the Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014, is an aggressive baseliner with a troika of potent left-handed shots: serve, forehand and backhand. “I’m very excited to play in the Volvo Car Open for the first time,” Kvitová said. “I’ve heard what a wonderful city Charleston is and the Volvo Car Open is a great tournament, so of course I’m looking forward to April.” So are VCO officials. “We have been pursuing Petra to enter Charleston for more than four years,” said Tournament Manager Eleanor Adams. “To say we are excited is an understatement! Petra’s left-handed game and serve are perfectly suited for our courts. The fans will be amazed by her talent, fierceness and gracious personality. We can hardly wait.” Kvitová, who entered the Miami Open as the World No. 9, made off-the-court headlines in December 2016 when she was badly injured during a home invasion of her apartment in her home country. A man with a knife tried to rob her of approximately $250. The man put a knife to Kvitová’s throat. She was able to break free from the struggle but suffered deeps cuts to all five fingers on her playing hand. Six months later, she made an emotional return to the French Open, defeating American Julia Boserup in late May. “This match is special to me,” she told reporters after the match. “I won for the second time, if I can say.” She lost in the second round at Roland Garros and also was eliminated in the second round at Wimbledon last summer. Kvitová finished 2016 as the World No. 11 but fell to No. 29 at the end of last year. It marked the first time since 2010 she finished the year outside the top 20. She’s won titles at St. Petersburg and Doha this year after claiming only one title in ’16 and ’17. She was ranked World No. 2 in October 2011 and is climbing the ladder again. She began 2018 at No. 29 and moved up eight rungs by February after winning in St. Petersburg. Kvitová rejoined the top 10 on Feb. 19 after winning in Doha and is currently No. 9.