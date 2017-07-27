The ultimate guide to ice cream in the Lowcountr

One of the greatest tragedies of my existence thus far has been the 2009 closing of Daniel Island’s Moo-na Lisa Coffee and Ice Cream Shop, a.k.a. my second home during elementary school. I consider myself an ice cream aficionado and all-around dedicated sugar-tarian, so I find our current lack of frozen treats on the island appalling. In order to remedy this culinary injustice and in honor of National Ice Cream Month in July, I have sought out the best ice cream stores in the Lowcountry to share with you. Here are my favorites!

1) Peace Pie -

downtown Charleston

I have never been a huge ice cream sandwich person, but this little shop in downtown Charleston is my new happy place. Each sandwich consists of a scoop of decadent ice cream and a delicious pie filling stuffed between two house-made shortbread cookies. The flavor options are abundant, ranging from cherry pie and salted caramel brownie to strawberry shortcake and creamsicle. These indulgent delicacies cost $6 a piece, but the portions are huge and the staff will gladly cut the sandwich in half so you can split it with your friends (though you won’t want to share). Also, a Peace Pie location will be opening on King Street this summer, so don’t forget to stop by next time you are out on the town!

2) Cirsea - Charleston

This unorthodox ice cream and sorbetto company makes tons of wacky flavors right here in Charleston. They got their start at the Red Orchids China Bistro in West Ashley and have expanded to many other restaurants in the area. If you are brave, try the toasted black sesame or strawberry goat cheese ice creams. However, if you want to play it safe, Cirsea also serves classics such as vanilla bean and latte flavors. Most of their ice cream flavors are gluten free. The sorbettos are vegan and all products are made with natural ingredients. Unfortunately, Cirsea does not have a storefront, but their products are offered on the dessert menu at Laura Alberts on Daniel Island. Cirsea’s other patron restaurants are listed on their website and you can even buy pints of their ice cream online!

3) Beardcat’s Sweet Shop - Sullivan’s Island

What better time to relax with a frozen treat than after a long day at the beach? Whether you have been out playing in the ocean or you just need your sugar fix, head over to Beardcat’s on Sullivan’s Island for some gelato. They offer several flavors, all of which look divine, but their signature flavor is a sea salt and olive oil gelato. If you are feeling adventurous, you should definitely try this flavor. I was a little wary but pleasantly surprised! The only downfall of this shop is that it is a bit pricy, at around $5 for a small cup. However, the house-made artisanal gelato is worth it if you are looking for a unique experience. Other options at Beardcat’s include ice cream sandwiches and sorbets.

4) Park Circle Creamery - North Charleston

The ice cream in this shop is sinfully delicious and creamy. I recommend it for any hot summer day. All of the flavors are made in house on Mondays, so go towards the beginning of the week for a wider array of choices. One such unique flavor is the TDT (the Donald Trump), which we discovered upon asking is a White Russian-inspired ice cream. The pricing is fair enough, at about $5 for a very generous portion. However, the shop only accepts cash.

5) Pitt Street Pharmacy - Mount Pleasant’s Old Village

Sitting at the soda counter at Pitt Street Pharmacy makes me feel like I am in a scene from a 1950s movie with its vintage décor and ambience. This is a perfect place to take young kids. Even I was entertained by swiveling around on the bright red stools at the counter. More importantly, the ice cream is divine. I ordered the Charleston Sea Turtle, which is a chocolate ice cream with caramel turtles. It was like love at first bite. Pitt Street is not as eclectic as the other stops I have described, but it has classic flavors and is definitely a fun trip for the family. At about $2 for a small cup, it is affordable as well, so head on over and grab a stool at the counter!

(Note: if you have not yet been to Vincent’s at Freshfields Village, it has a similar feel and I never miss an opportunity to go there.)

Daniel Island resident Anna Grace Chang is a rising senior at Bishop England High School.