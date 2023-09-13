The Ultimate Guide to Local Breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Scrolling through Instagram or Facebook on any given day, you’ll likely find a few photos of some perfectly manicured avocado toast or a table full of pancakes with just the right filter. But breakfast is more than just another social media trend or even a meal; it’s a social experience. An emotion.

There’s something about going out for the day’s first meal that makes it such a coveted experience, and it’s not just the waffles and coffee concoctions. Maybe it’s the change of scenery, the warm ambiance of Southern dining. Going out for breakfast means not having to cook or do the dishes, getting to sleep in and enjoy a meal without any thought behind it. For some, it’s the only time they see their friends or family. Breakfast is a bonding ritual and a deep social pastime, reviving the art of conversation.

Thankfully, Daniel Island, the Clements Ferry Road corridor, and the Belle Hall area offer an array of breakfast options to satisfy any palate. Yes, even those on a gluten-free diet can eat just about anywhere these days. Find your next go-to breakfast spot with these local favorites.

The DIME: Short for Daniel Island Market and Eatery, The DIME offers daily selections of pastries, coffee, smoothies and a breakfast menu served daily, 8-11 a.m. Located across from Waterfront Park on Daniel Island, The DIME is an ideal spot to catch up over coffee before walking the island’s scenic trails next door. If your “phone eats first,” be sure to snap a photo of their croissants with a side of latte art.

Mpishi Restaurant: What’s the term for “chef” in Kiswahili? Mpishi. The married owners met in Tanzania, but now they spend their time cooking up omelets, buttermilk pancakes and the local favorite – the Greek scramble. Open every day until 2 p.m. (except on Saturdays), this homemade-style cooking gives that “where everybody knows your name” vibe.

Blondies Bagels & Cafe: Hello, New York! This neighborhood cafe resembles a rustic city look while maintaining its coastal charm. Whether you’re on the go or care to sit, the gourmet bagel shop offers a fresh and seasonal menu focused on house-made bagels and various cream cheeses.

Beech: Beech takes the guesswork out of choosing the healthy option. Start your day with a juice or smoothie and pair it with a bagel, Nutella toast or avocado toast. Feeling fruity? Choose from the customizable acai bowls or build your own and top it off with raw honey, chia seeds, peanut butter and more.

Coastal Skillet: Every day is Sunday at Point Hope’s Coastal Skillet, “where brunch is not just a meal but a lifestyle,” a slogan shared on its website. From shareables and lighter dishes to breakfast classics, anyone can enjoy the variety this indoor/outdoor favorite has to offer. Some like it traditional (chicken and waffles), some like it unconventional (Italian pigs in a blanket).

Coach’s Canteen: One step inside this Point Hope canteen and you’re back to the days of drive-ins and local hangouts. Coach’s Canteen serves breakfast sandwiches all day, every day. Pick your variation of eggs, cheese and protein and top it with Texas Toast, a Portuguese or kaiser roll. Treat yourself to a warm donut and hot coffee after.

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Belle Hall, we didn’t forget about you. This wide menu delivers southern-inspired culinary innovation that goes beyond traditional dishes. Cinnamon roll French toast? Crab cake benedict? Huevos rancheros? Yes, please. Pair any of these chef-inspired dishes with a hand-crafted cocktail, spiked cold brew or mimosa.

Charleston Bagel Co.: Made on site, these bagels are crafted based on traditional New York recipes. From poppy to pumpernickel, Charleston Bagel is known for their wide variety of bagels and cream cheeses. Take home a bag of bagel bites or a light breakfast platter for later – they’re open every day until 1 p.m.

Waffle House: Name a more trusted, timeless breakfast spot. Waffle House is there when you need it, whether that’s at 3 a.m. or 3 p.m. No one will judge you for that extra side of bacon or taking home everyone’s side of waffles. Make sure to tip your servers, folks.