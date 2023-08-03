UN-BEE-LIEVABLE RESCUE

Behind all the major headlines from Hurricane Ian in the fall of 2022, a tragic little story was abuzz in a neighborhood in Daniel Island Park in the days after the storm. But thanks to the quick actions of two key individuals, this tale has a sweet ending.

In early October, certified arborist P.O. Mead, who has been caring for the island’s trees on behalf of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association for more than 20 years, spotted a split water oak tree off of Dalton Street. Unable to withstand Ian’s fierce winds, the tree had suffered extensive damage. But when Mead arrived on the scene, he noticed something else.

Honeybees. Lots of them. When a large portion of the top of the tree broke off in the storm, it exposed a well-established hive, leaving thousands of bees homeless.

“How extensive the hive was and how big it was and how long it was, you could tell this one had been here for a while, and it had plenty of room,” explained Mead. “A hive like this can support more than 30,000 bees.”

Accustomed to encounters with bees on the job, Mead got to work – fast. He knew time was of the essence if he wanted to save them. It would soon be winter, and without food or a habitat their survival was in jeopardy.

“Everything has to happen quickly, because they are living organisms,” Mead said.

Mead quickly called his friend Susan Crook, a Cornell University Master Beekeeper who maintains a bee apiary on her property on the Cainhoy peninsula. After asking several questions, Crook grabbed her “bee basket” (hive box) and headed to join Mead. At the tree, they took note of the bees’ protective activity.

“We figured out where the queen was, based on their clustering,” said Mead.

Crook added, “For three days after the storm, those sweet honeybees clustered around their queen and kept her dry and warm. Using P.O.’s lift, we were able to cut the trunk and bring it down to the ground and place it by the hive box.”

Crook then found the queen and relocated her to the box with some other bees – and then, as she describes it, “the magic happened.”

“The other honeybees proceeded to march into the entrance to join up with the queen,” continued Crook.

They then noticed another small cluster of bees high on the trunk, so they went up the lift again and removed the section to bring it down to the box.

Once they were able to get as many bees into the box as they could, they cut any capped honey comb from the tree section, attached it to empty frames and placed it into the hive box.

“Much of their hive was destroyed,” noted Crook. “… It was either waterlogged or damaged. We salvaged as much as we could that day. We left the hive on the ground overnight to entice the last little stragglers to their new home.”

“We leave that box there to try and capture as many bees as we can during that period of time,” said Mead. “The reason we have to get there so early is because it needs to be before they go out and start foraging. We don’t want to start the process all over again.”

They returned before dawn the next morning to retrieve the box.

“I closed up the box, strapped it down tight and I brought it to my house,” explained Crook. “I added some frames that contained wax comb, I added a frame of brood (developing baby bees) from another hive of mine to boost the population, and then I began to feed the bees.”

Crook’s new guests were given her homemade sugar syrup, which she placed inside the hive.

“They basically had lost their home, so they were starting from scratch,” explained Crook. “(The syrup) simulates nectar and then they take that and use it for energy, for immediate food, and they also begin to store it. It also helps them to be able to build out wax.”

It didn’t take long for the relocated colony to settle in and begin to make their new hive a home. Within two weeks, they had already begun to build a new honey comb.

“My goals were to get them through winter and they did it!” said Crook. “I expect a nice population increase as we enter the springtime here in Charleston. The hive was small when we saved it…but as they grow, they will continue to pollinate for miles around in our community!”

Crook believes about 10,000 bees survived during their hive rescue from the tree in Daniel Island Park. The entire retrieval and relocation process took about 12-14 hours, she said.

The compassionate care extended by Mead and Crook has most definitely made a difference. Today, about five months from their relocation, the bees have doubled in number and are continuing to thrive. According to Crook, one day the colony could get as large as 40,000.

“That’s a workforce that can go out and help pollinate and improve our environment!” Crook said.

And recent balmy temperatures have increased their activity.

“This time of year they go into overdrive,” added Crook, who also serves as director of the Master Beekeeper Program for the South Carolina Beekeepers Association. “Resources are becoming available that they can use, like pollen, nectar.”

“It’s exciting!” she continued. “Beekeeping is the coolest thing. Honeybees, they function as a superorganism. Every single one of those bees in the colony work for the greater good of that colony.”

That mission makes Crook appreciate the bees that sacrificed themselves before and during the rescue all the more.

“There were bees that gave their lives to protect that queen, that were on the outside of that cluster,” she said. “They were working to keep her dry, and keep her warm. So in that process, I’m sure we lost some, but their ultimate goal is the survival of the colony and that’s what they did.”

Educating people about bees is one of Crook’s passions – and she uses every opportunity she can to spread the word about the role they play in the larger ecosystem.

“Honeybees are responsible for one of our every three bites of food we eat,” she explained. “Pollination is essential for our food supply.”

This time of year is known as “swarm season,” noted Crook. “And if you see a swarm, it’s best not to panic. A healthy colony will swarm by taking the queen and roughly half of their bee population and establish a new home. The remaining bees will stay and create a new queen.”

“Swarming is a natural occurrence,” said Crook. “… It is a fascinating phenomenon and it is a beautiful sight to witness. If you see a large cluster of bees on a building, in a tree, or on your house… do not panic! Honeybees are usually very docile when swarming. They will

stay clustered up until they move to their final home.”

According to Crook, the best thing to do if you see a swarm of oneybees is to contact the Charleston Area Beekeepers Association at charlestonbees.org.

An experienced beekeeper will reach out to you and come and collect the swarm, she said.

Mead is hopeful that fear can be replaced with understanding when it comes to bees.

“It’s a knee jerk reaction,” Mead added. “The most important thing is how beneficial they are… They’re necessary and not a nuisance.”