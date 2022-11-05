Under New Ownership

Beloved businesses are more than just a place to buy goods, often they are an intricate part of the neighborhood. When a small business changes ownership not only does it benefit the community with jobs and services, it turns the dreams of past owners into the reality of the new proprietors.

A lot has changed in the area since the initial real estate company on the island, Daniel Island Real Estate, started in the 1990s, including ownership of the company. Originally associated with Matt Sloan, president of the Daniel Island Development Company and his partner, Frank Brumley, the company changed hands last year with the Brumley family at the helm of the organization.

Along with the change in ownership, Daniel Island Real Estate also moved to new offices on River Landing Drive. According to the President Jeff Leonard, the company is busier than ever. He’s excited for the future, but proud of the company’s past and their continued support of the community. “It’s not about the money, it’s not about anything other than a pride of what they’ve created. Just to be able to keep Daniel Island Real Estate here is going to keep a certain balance in the marketplace. We are still part of the larger community and looking forward to the next chapter.”

Lori Nadelstumph, owner of Paisley of Daniel Island, purchased the business over three years ago. Nadelstumph kept the name but has made the trendy boutique her own. She was excited to own a store where she could help local vendors by selling their wares and create a unique space to please fashion conscious islanders. “I feel like the mom and pop stores are a dying breed. I like the little, small, personal businesses, where everything can be personalized for the customers.”

Dyan Heineck worked as a professional framer at Island Expressions for eight years before purchasing the business with her husband in August 2019. Heineck kept the 20-year-old vibe of the store where residents are treated more like friends than customers. “We get to know our customers’ names and what is going on in their lives, which is one of the great benefits of supporting a small business. As small business owners who live, work, and play on Daniel Island, we truly are interested in serving our community and getting to know our neighbors.”

Previous owner Sara Cooper still stops by often to visit with the staff who are more like family than employees. Selling the store to Heineck made the transition much easier. “When I announced it to everyone Dyan was the new owner they were all so pleased! It was like keeping it in the family.”

Daniel Island Animal Hospital originally was opened in 2004 by veterinarian Dr. Lynne Flood. On Jan. 1, 2020, the hospital was acquired by DIAH’s Matthew Hosking. It was always a family affair and Dr. Hosking is keeping the tradition alive, “[I] wanted to keep it a family owned and operated business. Dr. Flood cultivated a family dynamic in the workplace that my wife and I have strived to uphold. Dr. Flood’s husband helped at the clinic and now I have my wife by my side as practice manager.”

Even his two young children are part of the practice. Two-year-old Maeve is featured in a monthly Monday medical Instagram post to the delight of clients and staff (bit.ly/3919vMo to see the video). “We are raising a new generation of animal loving DIAH kids,” Hoskins said.

Made 2 Move was founded in 2015 by physical therapists wanting to expand the standard of physical therapy and health care on Daniel Island. New owners, Elliot Lance and Hannah Breal, took over ownership in October 2021. Both had dreams to be leaders in the community and have a greater presence in the area. “It was clear that we could help more people together. It’s important to us to give back to the communities that we’re a part of,” said Breal.

A lot has changed at Made 2 Move since the duo took over. Breal says the team has grown and offers a wider range of specialties. “We have more therapists and more locations, but we’ve held our same values of trust, patient care, and transparency. The goal of changing health care and empowering our patients to improve their lives has not wavered. We are one of the only health care providers that spend 60-plus minutes one-on-one with our patients.”

Daniel Island resident Tanya Murphy was working at A Closet Case when she joked with the owner about buying the company. “I half-jokingly told Colleen, the original owner that ‘maybe’ I’d buy the business from her when she retired.”

By October 2020, Murphy owned the local business that has kept Daniel Island residents organized since 2004. “Daniel Island residents love the convenience of being able to pop into the showroom. It’s been especially convenient for my Waterfront DI clients, many who are moving from out of state, so they don’t have to run all over town when they’re here. Owning a business in the community gives us the opportunity to meet neighbors that we wouldn’t otherwise.”

Last month, Amy Porter attained her lifelong ambition when she became the new owner of Envy Salon. As a little girl, Porter always dreamed about owning her own salon. After working as a stylist for eight years and manager for two years at Envy, her dream became a reality.

“Keeping Envy Salon on Daniel Island is very important to me because we strive to provide the best service and experience to anyone that walks through our doors. Each employee that works here at Envy loves doing hair and enjoys making each and every client feel fabulous about their hair,” Porter said.

Original owner Dina Bione opened the popular salon in 2008. She decided to retire after 45 years in the industry to travel and spend more time with family. Bione is thrilled that Porter is the new owner of Envy. “She was the perfect stylist to continue Envy’s success and high quality of service. I am confident Amy will take Envy Salon to its highest potential.”

As the area continues to grow, residents embrace new businesses, but will always find comfort in those that remain rooted in the community.