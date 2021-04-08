Unforgotten: 9/11 Heroes Run to honor 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Every 11th of September, first responders and people across the country mourn the anniversary of the infamous and heinous terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. Next month will mark the 20th anniversary of the atrocity, while simultaneously a related patriotic foundation will mark a milestone of remembrance.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) will hold its 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run. The 5K will start and finish in a man-made tunnel of Citadel cadets under a giant American flag hoisted by two fire trucks at the Charleston Fire Department on Daniel Island. For the first time since the race’s inception, it will coincide with the date of the 9/11 anniversary.

Also at this year’s event, Ryan Manion — TMF president and sister of the foundation’s namesake — will be running on Daniel Island in memory of her brother, 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC). At 26, Travis was killed by enemy sniper fire in Iraq while saving wounded battalion members on April 29, 2007.

Before Travis’ final deployment, he visited New York City Fire Department Rescue 1, known for losing nearly half of its company during the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers. He returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq.

In honor of Travis’ patriotism and ultimate sacrifice for his country, TMF was formed in 2012. Over the past nine years, many communities across the U.S. and beyond have participated in the Heroes Run to pay homage to the 412 first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 — 343 firemen, 61 police officers and eight EMTs and paramedics.

“While it’s a somber anniversary, we also want to show our support for our men and women that are still serving,” Faircloth said. “The same type of people that ran in those buildings when everybody was running out.”

Also speaking as a re-invited Guest of Honor at this year’s opening ceremony will be Jessica Ross. Her brother, Christopher Amoroso, died in the line of duty while on patrol with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

In past years, the race has attracted noteworthy guests who personally participated in 9/11 or lost someone dear. Retired FDNY personnel have previously been in attendance as well.

Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Kyle Carpenter has attended the race in the past. Carpenter is the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, recognized for his courageous actions in 2010 when he dove on a grenade in an attempt to save the life of one of his fellow Marines.

Another past Guest of Honor was Rob Jones, a Marine who was severely wounded by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. Jones lost both legs above the knee, which have since been replaced by prosthetic legs. Since then, Jones has been crowned as a Paralympic athlete, most known for completing 31 marathons in 31 consecutive days while raising money for veterans.

Each year, approximately 1,800 people, including staff, sponsors and media, are involved in the race’s production.

“Our biggest goal, rather than it being a fundraising goal, is to get as many people to gather on September 11 as possible,” said race director Theresa Faircloth. “... We want to show the world that our Charleston community has not forgotten those we lost, those that are still suffering the impacts, those we’re continuing to lose from 9/11-related illnesses.”

Since the foundation’s inaugural race, 15 local agencies have received up to $152,000 from funds raised. Proceeds are split with an even share going to TMF as a match.

Faircloth admitted that she would like to reach $200,000 total for local donations. This would mean raising $48,000 at this year’s race, which would be double the annual average amount of $24,000.

Summerville Police Department will serve as this year’s beneficiary, with proceeds going toward purchasing additional lifesaving equipment for the department.

This year, there will be more than 50 Heroes Run locations across the U.S and internationally. Charleston has always been in the top five nationwide in participation and fundraising since its inaugural race in 2012, according to Faircloth.

On two different occasions, the race has been postponed due to hurricanes — once in 2017 with Hurricane Irma and then again in 2019 with Hurricane Dorian. The 2019 race still took place in November of that year and saw 1,342 registrants, a record number in terms of participation. However, the 2020 race was held virtually due to COVID-19, which impacted turnout and fundraising.

“I think we’ve proven in the past that even hurricanes and pandemics are not going to stop us from having this event,” Faircloth said. “... We will bring this event out there no matter what gets thrown at us.”

Residences and businesses located along the race path will be notified of temporary road closures two weeks in advance.

A post-race party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Realm Brewing Company located at 880 Island Park Drive.

To register or for more information, visit 911heroesrun.org or the event’s Facebook page, “911 Heroes Run – Charleston SC.”