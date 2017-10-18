Unleashed is unlawful

Two recent attacks involving unleashed dogs are sparking concerns among Daniel Island residents about leash laws and general pet safety.

The City of Charleston Police Department’s Team 5 and Animal Services responded to a call regarding an animal attack just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to Team 5 Commander Lt. James Byrne, the dispatch notes state that two unleashed Great Danes attacked a woman and her dog – after which, the woman left the scene to return home and declined EMS. The Great Danes reportedly ran away from the area and were not seen again.

Based on the dispatch notes, Lt. Byrne explained that there was no indication that the dogs were photographed, as they seemingly were never encountered personally by CPD.

“Unfortunately, there is also nothing in the notes that leads me to believe that the owner of the dogs was identified,” said Byrne.

Daniel Island resident Audra Raus explained that earlier in the month, on Oct. 1, her dog was attacked by an unleashed dog while on a walk.

“Everyone is okay but it was a really frightening experience,” said Raus. “The owner was there, playing catch with her dog—intentionally unleashed—when it ran across the street to investigate us. Things quickly escalated when her dog lunged at mine.”

Although neither Raus nor her furry friend were injured, she explained that the situation could have been a lot worse.

“[People] think they have control of their dog with verbal commands but it’s hardly ever the case,” said Raus. “They think their dog is a sweetheart—most of them are—and would never cause a problem. But things change when another dog enters the scene. What if it had been a child walking a dog—which occurs frequently in our neighborhoods? What if a car hit her dog when it ran across the street? What if her dog seriously injured me or my pet?”

Keeping your dog leashed is not only the courteous and safe thing to do, it is also the law.

The City of Charleston municipal code states that all pets must be restrained with a leash and under owner control within the public right of way or on public and private property.

Specific to Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions state that “dogs must be kept on a leash or otherwise confined in a manner acceptable to the Board whenever outside the dwelling.”

Fortunately for Daniel Island, there is an off-leash and dog run area at the City of Charleston Governors Park, located north of the Mark Clark Bridge on Seven Farms Drive.

“This is an area that provides for off-leash recreation, training and exercise opportunities for dog owners,” the Daniel Island Property Owners Association website states. “While in dog runs or off-leash areas, animals are required to remain under sufficient strict voice control.”

For more information or to report off leash violations, please contact the City of Charleston Animal Control Division at 843-720-3915 or 843-743-7200.