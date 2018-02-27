UNPLUG, DANIEL ISLAND!

Need some fun ideas for disconnecting? Check out this AWESOME list of activities planned by Daniel Island businesses, groups and organizations on National Day of Unplugging!

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

24 HOUR MUSIC MARATHON!

@ Black Tie Music Academy, 6 pm March 9 - 6 pm March 10

BTMA has outdone themselves!! This amazing, creative powerhouse is offering a 24-hour music marathon for unpluggers young and old! Sing, play an instrument or just enjoy the music. They will be playing for 24 hours straight! Co-owner Braeden Kershner will be the point person that day and will be playing piano THE WHOLE TIME! Stop in and have a listen....or toot your own horn! Anything goes!

PLAYTIME IN THE PARK!

@ Smythe Park (9am), Etiwan Park (10 am) & Spinny Park (2 pm)

The Daniel Island School PTA is hosting three playground gatherings around the island in support of National Day of Unplugging. Students and families are invited to come out to the park, enjoy the playgrounds, our island and community. K-2 grade families will gather at Smythe Park from 9-10 am. Grades 3-5 will gather at Etiwan Park from 10-11 am. Grades 6-8 will gather at spinny park behind the school from 2-3 pm. Bring your basketball for a pick-up game too!

DANIEL ISLAND 5K!

@ Bishop England High School, 9 am

Support the BEHS track team, while engaging in a fun "unplugging" activity that's good for the mind, body and soul! Event includes a 5K and Walk, beginning at 9, and a Fun Run at 10 am. An awards ceremony will be held at the conclusion of the race. Top 3 finishers (male and female), as well as Top 3 in each age group, will receive awards! To register or for more info, visit

https://www.behs.com/athletics/daniel-island-5k/

BASEBALL CLINIC!

@ Governors Park, 10 am to 12 pm

Don’t miss this great offering from the City of Charleston Recreation Department! Learn and practice the fundamentals of fielding, catching, throwing, hitting and base running. Ages 7-15. $15 per participant. Call (843) 216-6366 for more info.

AIKIDO MEDITATION & DEMONSTRATIONS!

@ Island Aikido at JKI Daniel Island, 10:30 am

Join Island Aikido at JKI on Daniel Island for a variety of activities, beginning at 10:30 am. Here's the rundown: 10 minutes - Introduction to Aikido; 20 minutes - Introduction to breathing meditation - free participation; 30 minutes - Open lecture and discussion on conflict management - using the principles of Aikido for de-escalation of aggression; 15 minutes - Aikido Weapons (sword & staff) demonstration; 15 minutes -Aikido demonstration - Ukemi (rolling & falling); and 15 minutes - Aikido demonstration - dynamic self defense, throws, control techniques. For more info, call Island Aikido at (843) 410-3656.

ISLANDWIDE BIKE RIDE!

@ Cooper River Cycles, 10:30 am

Roll on down to Cooper River Cycles to get your day of unplugging started! Owner Gage Cooper will lead an islandwide group bike ride for all ages at 10:30am from the store. All riders are required to wear a helmet! Stop in around 10 for a bike check and some refreshments!

GAIA FIT: YOGA UNPLUGGED!

@ Smythe Park, 12-1 pm

Celebrate National Day of unplugging with Gaia Fit. Join your community for an hour of yoga with Emily Bramlette, RYT 200, at Smythe Park (corner of DI Drive and Smythe St). Open to all levels (ages 10 and up). Absorb our island’s sights and sounds and learn how to become more present in your mind and body. Take time to slow down and stretch with this restorative style of yoga designed to open up your body and get you grounded. Bring a water, sweat towel, and yoga mat.

Afterwards, create your own rock art! You can keep your rock art for yourself or hide in somewhere on Daniel Island for others to find while they are out exploring nature and all of our island's offerings! Contact Mary Patterson at mary@gaiafit.com or (843) 251-5559.

ZEN COLORING!

@ Black Tie Music Academy, 1-3 pm

The Charleston Youth Artists Guild will be offering a Zen Coloring activity for all ages at Black Tie Music Academy where participants can come in and create a masterpiece out of a uniquely designed coloring page. Relax and get your creativity flowing through this simple and expressive activity! Email CYAGuild@gmail.com for more info.

UNPLUG WITH A BOOK!

@ Daniel Island Library, 9 am-5 pm

According to DI Library Branch Manager Tim Boyle, "We have here the world's greatest 'unplugged' entertainment source -- free books! Providing entertainment without electricity for 500 years!" Come check out a book and chillax while enjoying your literary adventure! Also, there will be books on display related to the topic of unplugging!