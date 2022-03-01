UPDATE: Tonight's city council candidate forum canceled, another forum set for January 9

On Tuesday, January 11, citizens of the City of Charleston residing in Council District 1 - which includes Daniel Island, Cainhoy and parts of the downtown historic area roughly bordered between Calhoun, Broad and King Streets and the harbor – will go to the polls to elect a new councilperson to fill the seat vacated by Marie Delcioppo when she resigned on Oct. 13, 2021.

Five local residents are vying for the nonpartisan position.

The candidate forum scheduled for tonight, January 3, and sponsored by the Daniel Island Business Association, has been canceled. Another forum has been scheduled for Sunday, January 9, starting at 5 p.m. at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. The January 9 forum is sponsored by the Charleston County Republican Party.

The candidates - Tony Fogle, Jen Gibson, Boyd Gregg, Shawn Pinkston and David Winkler - are expected to attend the forum and share their views with voters. The forum will be moderated by Kelly Golden.

Look for a Q & A with the candidates in this week’s edition of The Daniel Island News. Coverage will also be available on our website.