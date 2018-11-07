Updated flood insurance rate maps from FEMA released for Berkeley County

Updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been released and can be found at the following link: https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/

These maps will determine the flood insurance premium of homes in Berkeley County, depending upon the zone the home is located. There are six zones in Berkeley County - zone X, shaded X, AE, V, VE and A.

Those who were not in a flood plain before but have been mapped into one now may be required to buy insurance. If the flood elevation has gone up, the rate may increase. However, those who are no longer in a flood zone may no longer need flood insurance or could see a decrease in flood insurance premiums.

The FEMA maps reflect updated flood zones and changes based on new available data. The Letter of Final Determination (LFD) from FEMA was received by Berkeley County in May and will go into effect in six months, on December 7, 2018. This will allow staff time to update the County flood ordinance.

The current County flood zone maps are from 2003. FEMA released the new preliminary maps in February 2016.

Through combined effort with a state coordinator at the Department of Natural Resources, Floodplain Management hosted an open house on August 10, 2016 to allow the public the opportunity to view and comment on the new maps. A 90-day appeal period followed from April 20, 2017- July 20, 2017.

“Berkeley County leaders and citizens have been eager to receive the LFD from FEMA to see updates that reflect current conditions,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “These maps will be guiding documents for Berkeley County citizens and future homeowners. County leaders are thankful for the hard work that has gone into these documents and are eager to get the maps adopted.”

For more information on the new maps and specific questions, contact Berkeley County Floodplain Manager Penny Ayers at (843) 719-4266 or penny.ayers@berkeleycountysc.gov

Look for more information on how the new Flood Insurance Rate Maps will impact Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area in next week’s issue.