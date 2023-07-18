US Junior Amateur Championship tees off at the Daniel Island Club

Matt Moloney will add another impressive experience to his golfing resume when he competes in the 75th annual U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which will be held July 24-29 on Daniel Island.

“This is pretty much the only big one that I haven’t played in,” said Moloney, one of the top young golfers in the country who helped Bishop England High School to another stellar season that included the Class AA state championship in May. “I’ve tried to qualify two or three times, and I finally did it.”

The list of Junior Amateur alumni who used this tournament as a springboard to greatness sounds like a who’s who of the top golfers of every era, every generation.

The first big name was the late Ken Venturi, who finished runner-up in the first event, which was contested in 1948. He went on to have an impressive career on the tour, and also as a TV analyst.

Of course, the biggest name on the list is Tiger Woods, who won three consecutive junior titles beginning in 1992.

Other notables who won the Junior and went on to bigger things were Jordan Spieth, David Duval, Gary Koch, Hunter Mahan, Johnny Miller, Mason Rudolph and Kevin Tway.

Moloney is one of two golfers with local connections who will attempt to tame the Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek courses that were designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones, respectively. The other local golfer who qualified is Rowan Sullivan of Charleston, who competes for Porter-Gaud.

The tourney will feature the top 264 male amateur golfers who will not have reached their 19th birthday before July 29 and have a Handicap Index of 4.4 or below. Qualifiers were held at nearly 60 courses in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

While Rowan qualified at the Daniel Island venue, Moloney qualified in Athens, Georgia. He chose this venue because he has already committed to play for the University of Georgia.

Moloney just completed his junior season at Bishop England after transferring from the Washington D.C. area and helped the Bishops shine in many major tournaments this spring.

He competed for Gonzaga College High School while living in the D.C metro area and helped his team win many impressive tourneys his sophomore year. He was named The Washington Post’s High School Golfer of the

Year in 2022.

While in Washington, Moloney won the Sung Hyun Park Junior Championship. The victory pushed his ranking to No. 2 in the Class of 2024 worldwide, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Moloney was born in northern Virginia and his family first moved to Charleston when he was 6 years old. His father, John, worked for Boeing and relocated to Charleston for three years before returning to northern Virginia.

The family returned to the Lowcountry in time for his junior year.

“I am very familiar with the courses,” Moloney said. “I was a member of the Daniel Island Club when I lived here from age 6 to 9 and I became a member when we moved back to Charleston.

“The courses are challenging,” Moloney added. “There’s a lot to figure out, the courses have a lot of nuances, from the greens to the fairways.”

His goal for the Junior?

“I just want to play the best golf I’m capable of,” Moloney said. “That’s the only thing I can control. You have to remember this is match play, and a golfer can have a great day and beat you.”

There will be many family members and friends in attendance on Daniel Island. And one of those friends is Hudson Hatch of Philip Simmons High School.

“We’re good friends,” Moloney said. “He’s going to be my caddie.”

The Daniel Island Club has hosted five USGA qualifiers, including three U.S. Open local qualifiers, in addition to hosting several college events while being a stop on the old Nationwide Tour. The 2026 U.S. Women’s

Amateur Four-Ball will be played at the Daniel Island Club as well.

“The commitment to Daniel Island is a testament to the enthusiasm of the club and the challenge that its two courses will provide to competitors in both stroke play and match play,” USGA managing director Mark Hill said in a press release.

Moloney will play for Chris Haack’s squad at UGA when he enrolls in the fall of 2024. Haack has been the head coach for 27 years and has led the Bulldogs to two national championships and eight SEC championships.

He will not compete at Bishop England his senior year because he will play in 10 to 12 major tournaments. Instead, he will enroll at LTP Scholars.

“I’m making the change mostly because I miss too much school,” he said.