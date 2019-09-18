USN Captain Kevin Byrne shares insights about 9/11 and beyond at DI Speaker Series

On the 18th anniversary of the devastating terror attacks of 9/11, the Daniel Island Community Speaker Series featured USN Captain Kevin Byrne, deputy commanding officer of Joint Base Charleston, as their guest speaker.

Speaking to an attentive audience at the Daniel Island Club, Captain Byrne presented his personal perspective on the daunting developments that took place after the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Those tragic events changed the operations of Armed Forces forever. From the formation of the Department of Homeland Security to the passing of the Patriots Act, the military made significant changes to combat terrorism.

At the time of the 9/11 attacks, Byrne was serving as navigation officer aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee. On that fateful day, Byrne’s young son came to work with him. He vividly remembers rushing to get his son back to his wife, so he could begin working on what he referred to as one of the longest days in his career.

“This was the first time in our history we had non state actors take action in the homeland, right under our nose, and we were not necessarily prepared to react,” said Byrne.

After 9/11, Byrne developed an even deeper appreciation of military service.

“Up to that point, there wasn’t a significant loss of life on the continental U.S., it really put into perspective the reason why we [the military] do things,” he said.

During his speech, Byrne discussed the changes he’s observed after 9/11, especially the type of person who joined the military.

“After 9/11, we saw this phenomenon where people just wanted to serve. They left their careers that they were extremely successful in to serve,” noted Byrne.

While on stage, Byrne discussed the importance of always remembering the events of September 11.

“We now have people that were born on or after 9/11…So it’s up to us to keep that history alive so we don’t ever forget,” he stated.

Captain Byrne also spoke about three major changes that occurred in the Navy during 2010. They included integrating women on submarines, the banning of smoking aboard subs, and the congressional repeal of the “Don’t ask/Don’t tell” policy. For Byrne and his submarine crew, the “Don’t ask/Don’t tell” policy wasn’t really relevant, as sub crew members live underwater in close quarters for months at a time.

“Did you think we didn’t know everything about everybody?” joked Byrnes.

Daniel Island resident Barry McPherson had a personal reason for coming to hear Captain Byrne speak.

“Our closest friend’s daughter is a 2016 graduate of the Naval Academy and attended ‘nuke school’ while Captain Byrne was the commanding officer. She is now assigned to the USS John Warner attack submarine as one of three female officers in a crew of 120 males,” said McPherson.

Listening to Byrne’s speech, McPherson felt reassured about the future.

“Even with the advancement of technology and AI, these remain tools in support of humans as the ultimate decision-makers in critical situations that are often grey or nebulous,” said McPherson.

Captain Byrne explained that submarines are equipped with auto pilot, but he prefers not to use the system.

“If I came into the control room and saw that the submarine was on autopilot, I’d be kicking someone out of that seat,” he said.

He went on to explain he wanted to make sure the crew was fully trained for any situation that could arise.

Although times are changing, Byrne said, “I don’t foresee us taking the human out of the loop…we don’t have the trust yet that our systems would what we want them to do.”

According to Byrne, one of the biggest challenges the Navy currently faces is capacity.

“We just don’t have the inventory and platforms…Over the past 10 years our submarines have been slowly going down as Los Angeles class has been decommissioned. The building rate is much less than the decommissioned rate.”

Captain Byrne was quick to alleviate audience trepidation about recent rumblings with other nations. He explained these actions are nothing new.

“The interaction that we are having is in the open ocean,” Byrne said. “We have them in constrained areas. It’s just a lot of political posturing for the most part and it’s something we are very well attuned to and well trained in how to respond to. So I don’t thinks it’s as dire as you might believe.”

Many interactions are, in a sense, just standard operating procedure when out at sea, noted Byrne.

“We have things we do, they have things that they do diplomatically. When you look at the military, what are we? We are an extension of the government, right? When all the things our politicians and elected officials want to do fail, there’s diplomacy, economic sanctions; we are a tool in their toolbox. Sometimes they use us in that manner, all governments do that and sometimes you hear about it and sometimes you don’t.”

Captain Byrne is a two-time recipient of the Legion of Merit. This award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. It is one of only two military decorations displayed around a person’s neck. The other is the Medal of Honor.

After his speech, Byrne opened the floor to a variety of audience questions and stayed after the program ended to personally greet many of the appreciative residents in attendance.

The Daniel Island Speakers Series is in its eighth year on the island. The program is sponsored jointly by the Rotary Club of Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Community Fund, the Daniel Island Business Association, and the Daniel Island Club. The next speaker scheduled for the November 6 program is Post and Courier’s controversial columnist and author, Brian Hicks. For more information, contact Steve Slifer at steveslifer@outlook.com.