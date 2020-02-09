Vandalism on the rise

During the past six months, Daniel Island has been plagued with an increase in vandalism cases. Incidents have doubled, with 19 complaints officially reported to Team 5 since March 1.

Four of the cases took place in areas off of Clements Ferry Road; the remaining 15 occurred on Daniel Island. Most of the illegal activity occurred during the month of April.

Additionally, there are separate incidents involving damage to common areas that have been documented by the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association which are not included in the count of police reports.

“We have seen an increase of vandalism over the past two years at our common areas and amenities on Daniel Island including damage to the trail lighting bollards along the Wando River trail system, multiple fires at Bellinger Island which damaged the observation deck as well as native landscaping, graffiti in common areas and private property, a damaged drinking fountain at Barfield Park, and damage at Guggenheim Terrace,” noted Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

“There has been damage at all three DICA amenities, Pierce Park Pool, Scott Park Pool, and Edgefield Park Pool,” he said. “The light fixtures have been repeatedly broken along the River Landing Trail, and Smythe Park, American and International flags at I-526 and Smythe Park have been stolen, gas lanterns at Cattle Trough Park and Smythe Park shattered, and trash cans destroyed at Townsend Park.”

Repairs range from $500 to $2,000 for each incident and these costs are absorbed by the homeowners. “I would estimate over the last two years, vandalism repair has cost the POA over $10,000,” added Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the

Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

Hamil stated that the POA also has received numerous complaints of non-compliance of the social distancing orders at the community pools.

“While our pool contractor, Sweetwater, is responsible for ensuring that those entering the pools are wearing their masks as well as performing the cleaning and disinfection process, it is up to all owners coming to our pools to socially distance themselves so that the pool can be enjoyed by everyone,” he said.

During the summer, a restaurant located on Island Park Drive had six occurrences of vandalism over an eight-week period. After hours, groups of teenagers on bikes would congregate on the business’ patio and would leave behind food, trash, and broken bottles.

The brick construction of the patio was damaged.

After the second incident, “No Trespassing” signs were installed. Video surveillance identified that the damage was being caused by minors; some of the same individuals were there repeatedly during the eight-week period. The restaurant requested additional patrolling from Team 5, but did not pursue formal charges.

This month, vandalism at Guggenheim Terrace included damaged deck boards, scratches caused by dragging umbrellas across the surface, destruction of eight umbrella weights, and two damaged umbrellas. Additionally, there were separate complaints about the chairs at the terrace being thrown into the pond. On Aug. 11, police received photos of the damage along with an emailed request from the POA for additional patrolling of the area, according to Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz, commander of Team 5 for the City of Charleston Police Department. A formal report was not filed by the POA.

On Aug. 16, the POA alerted Team 5 that the large turtle sculpture was severely damaged at Barfield Park. Provided photos showed empty beer cans around the area and the leg broken off of the turtle structure. Again, officers were asked to provide extra patrolling to the area, but a report was not filed.

From video surveillance and eye witnesses, Hamil has been able to determine that some of the vandalism has been initiated by teens. He commented, “The POA has tried to educate residents about the increase in vandalism and to talk to their teenagers about this illegal behavior. The cost to repair vandalism damage is borne by property owners so partnering with parents to curb this behavior should be mutually beneficial.”

Baker explained, “A police report would generally be filed on a case by case basis taking into account the severity or extent of the incident coupled with the expense. If we are able to identify the culprit, we generally work with the police and the parents of the vandal to rectify the situation, as the majority of vandalism is perpetrated by Daniel Island kids.”

Often, victims will email Team 5 to describe a crime, thereby activating police policy to increase patrolling efforts when they are notified of criminal activity. To initiate an investigation though, a report must be generated.

“To collect official evidence, a report needs to be filed so that each stage of investigation can be tied to a case number. If a crime occurs, it’s important to report it to the police and to have it documented properly,” Wojslawowicz stressed.

When asked to provide the steps to file a police report, Wojslawowicz said: “A citizen needs to call Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and speak with an officer regarding the incident. The officer will take the information and compile a report. The citizen should then receive a business card to identify the officer and the assigned incident report number. Citizens are not required to file a report but they should know that there will not be any additional investigation into the matter if there is not a formal report filed. If the citizen simply wants increased police presence in the area, then an email or phone call stating such is appropriate.”

Both the POA and Team 5 ask that residents act immediately if they notice suspicious behavior.

“If you see something, please say something immediately. Oftentimes things are left unsaid for too long which makes it harder for the person to be held accountable,” Hamil noted.

Team 5 asks that community members call their consolidated dispatch center so that they can immediately address the observed crime or unsafe behavior.

If an individual is convicted for damaging private property under the city ordinance, the fine is $465. If an individual is convicted for damage to personal or real property under the state statute, the fine is $2,125 for damage under $2,000. If the damage is greater than $2,000, the case is sent to General Sessions court.

To Report Information About A Crime:

If you have information about a crime, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the on-duty central detective at the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Citizens are not required to file a report but they should know that there will not be any additional investigation into the matter if there is no formal report filed.