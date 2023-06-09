Vandals and thieves strike in DI and Cainhoy

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, Aug. 16-31.

VANDALISM

On Aug. 17, an officer responded to Jack Primus Road in reference to several vandalism incidents. The first victim stated that the rear window of her 2019 Hyundai Elantra had been broken and the ignition had been damaged during the overnight hours. While the officer was onsite, a second complainant came forward and stated that the ignition of her 2023 Fengyuan moped was also damaged sometime during the night. At the same location, a third vehicle, a Kia Seltos, was forcibly entered through the rear passenger window, and the steering column was damaged. No surveillance was available at the complex.

On Aug. 24, a victim contacted Team 5 to report a vandalism that occurred at the intersection of Island Park Drive and Fairchild Street, around noon that day. According to the complainant, a man walked in front of her vehicle and she made a comment that he could hear, as her windows were down. The man attempted to open her car door but it was locked. Then, he reached inside of the window and removed a laptop, valued at $350, that had been on the front passenger’s seat and broke it by throwing it on the ground. He said, “Don’t be angry” and walked away to enter a nearby business. The victim’s dash cam captured a photo of the perpetrator; a BOLO has been issued by the police department.

Vandalism occurred on River Landing Drive on Aug. 25, when two individuals illegally entered a vacant apartment and began having an argument on the balcony. When confronted, one of the individuals swung open a door and slammed it, shattering its glass portion. The replacement of the door is estimated at $600.

BICYCLE THEFTS

A resident of Robert Daniel Drive said that three bicycles had been stolen from his property sometime between Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. The bicycles had been securely locked to a rack. Serial numbers were not available for the items. Total value for the stolen bicycles is $2,600.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

On Aug. 17, an officer was called to another residence on Jack Primus Road to investigate a stolen vehicle. The victim advised that her 2018 Kia Optima had been parked at 10 p.m. and was removed during the overnight hours. Both keys were in the victim’s possession. The car was recovered on Aug. 24 on Clayton Street. No cameras were operational on the property.

LARCENY BY FALSE PRETENSES

On Aug. 27, a store manager of a business on Hopewell Drive contacted police regarding a theft. The complainant stated that on July 8, an offender loaded health and beauty products into a shopping cart and bag and took them to the self-checkout area. She then returned some of the items, defrauding the store out of $340. On

Aug. 6, the same individual returned to the store and repeated the same process. During the second attempt, management was able to capture her license plate number. Surveillance video was turned over to Team 5 and an investigation is underway.