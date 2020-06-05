Vandals deface property with vulgar graffiti

Police were called last week to investigate the spray painting of vulgar images and racial language on a River Landing Drive property.

The 11,900-square-foot, multi-tenant office building located at 125 River Landing Drive on Daniel Island was vandalized overnight on April 28. Officers responded to a complaint by the owner of the building, Jeff Birnbaum, president of SL Shaw & Associates Inc. The commercial space houses Port City Plastic Surgery and Sauer Grapes.

The ground floor of the building was damaged with spray painted vulgar images, symbols, and racial slurs on the brick face and the wooden pillars located on the back side of the building, facing a parking area.

To remove the graffiti from the brick surfaces, a special chemical is required and has been ordered. Cost of repairs is estimated at $2,000. Patrol requests will be put in place for the property.

There are no known witnesses at this time.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.