VCO by day

SAT, MARCH 30 – SUN, APRIL 7

USTA/NET GENERATION ZONE

Adults and kids are welcome to stop by and see the latest offerings from the USTA! Kids of all skill levels can use the Net Generation Zone to work on their strokes. Mini-nets and junior rackets will be available for participants as we say hello to the next generation of great tennis players. Find more information about youth tennis and local programs at www. netgeneration.com and www.sctennis.com.

SAT, MARCH 30 – SUN, MARCH 31

FAMILY WEEKEND

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

The Volvo Car Open has elevated its Family Weekend to include two fun-filled days celebrating the best of the state of South Carolina. The weekend will offer a beach with sand castle sculptures, a Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, two-story glass house and more rides from the state fair, LEGO® bus, obstacle courses and much more. Make sure kids also stop by and have some fun on the youth-centered tennis courts, powered by Net Generation. Free admission for kids 16 and under, and adults are $10. With admission, the tournament asks that Family Weekend-goers please bring a book to donate to Read365, a Charleston program providing reading opportunities for students.

SAT, MARCH 30

THE DRAW

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Be the first to know the match-ups of the 2019 Volvo Car Open! The Draw will be announced outside the stadium on the new electronic screen boards. Two main draw players will be in attendance, so don’t forget to stop by, say hello and snag a photo!

MON, APRIL 1 – SUN, APRIL 7

SPONSOR ROW PASSPORT

Pick up a Sponsor Row Passport from Guest Services during any day session. Visit each sponsor booth and have your passport stamped by the corresponding sponsor. Return your completed passport to Guest Services for a chance to win a big Volvo Car Open prize pack!

SAT, MARCH 30 – THURS, APRIL 4

MUSC HEALTH PICKLEBALL CLINICS

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The game you love with a fresh new twist! Pickleball combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton. Beginners welcome.

WED, APRIL 3

SPECIAL OLYMPICS DEMONSTRATION

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Demonstration features tennis players from local Special Olympics chapters conducting tennis drills to improve skills, court work and play.

WED, APRIL 3

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS DEMONSTRATION

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Demonstration features adult wheelchair tennis players from South Carolina. With an on-court emcee, learn the rules and regulations of the sport while watching a set in action.

SAT, MARCH 30 – SUN, APRIL 7

MUSC ‘SERVE FOR THE KIDS’ CHALLENGE

Volvo Car Open will donate $100 to the Campaign for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for every ace served throughout the tournament. Fans can help the cause by heading to the Dunlop court and trying their hand at their own ace! With a $5 donation, fans will receive three chances to serve and knock over a can of tennis balls. Each time a fan is successful, $10 will be added to the daily donation.

THURS, APRIL 4 - SAT, APRIL 6

VOLVO CAR RIDE AND DRIVES

Test drive the all-new Volvo S60, the first Volvo car built in the manufacturing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. A 2019 North American Car of the Year finalist, the S60 features a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity plus Volvo Cars’ latest driver support systems and other safety technology. Each Ride and Drive participant will walk away with a sleeve of tennis balls, courtesy of Dunlop.