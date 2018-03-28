VCO by day! VCO by night!

Did you know??

*While in town, several Volvo Car Open players visit young patients in the MUSC Children’s Hospital, the tournament’s official charity.

*VCO players engage with inner city youth interested in tennis by taking part in the “Courting Kids at Tennis in the City” program held on the Monday of tournament week! Since its inception in 2003, the event has had a profound impact on thousands of Charleston area children.

*Former Daniel Island resident Shelby Rogers, now an international touring tennis pro, will be honored at the South Carolina Junior Tennis Foundation Gala on April 5 during VCO tournament week as the first recipient of the “Player Who Makes a Difference Award.”

VCO by day!

NET GENERATION ZONE

Saturday, March 31 – Sunday, April 8

Kids of all skill levels are welcome to work on their strokes. Mini-nets and junior rackets will be available for participants as we say hello to the next generation of great tennis players.

STRIVE HEALTH SHOP

Visit the Strive Health Shop and check out the best health tips WTA players have to offer! While you’re there, be sure to leave your own health tip! Plus, there will be daily activities including stretching classes, spin classes, and free samples!

FAMILY WEEKEND

Saturday, March 31 – Sunday, April 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Experience two fun-filled days of balloon art, face painting, magicians, jump castles and much more. Free admission for kids 16 and under. Adults are only $10.

DRAW CEREMONY

Saturday, March 31

Dockery’s on Daniel Island

880 Island Park Drive

3 to 4 p.m.

Be the first to know the matchups of the 2018 Volvo Car Open. Take a selfie with a WTA player!

SPONSOR ROW PASSPORT

Monday, April 2 – Sunday, April 8

Pick up a Sponsor Row Passport from Guest Services. Have the sponsor logos signed by each of the corresponding sponsors and return to Guest Services for a chance to win a prize pack!

MUSC HEALTH PICKLEBALL CLINICS

Monday, April 2 – Sunday, April 8

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The game you love with a fresh new twist! Pickleball combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton. Beginners welcome!

SPECIAL OLYMPICS DEMONSTRATION

Wednesday, April 4

3 to 4 p.m.

Demonstration features tennis players from local Special Olympics chapters conducting tennis drills to improve skills, court work, and play.

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS DEMONSTRATION

4 to 5 p.m.

Demonstration features adult handicapped tennis players from South Carolina. With an on-court emcee, learn the rules and regulations of the sport while watching a set in action.

VOLVO CAR RIDE AND DRIVES

Thursday, April 5 - Sunday, April 8

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Test drive the Volvo XC60, which just won the 2018 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the 7-passenger XC90 (the 2016 North American Truck of the Year™) and the newly launched XC40 during the tournament. Anyone that participates in a Ride and Drive will be entered to win a 2-year lease of a Volvo.

VCO by night!

HAPPY HOUR NIGHTLY

Tuesday, April 3 - Saturday, April 7

5 to 7 p.m.

Daily drink specials in the Ace Lounge, Blue Moon Beer Garden and Club Court Bar.

DUNLOP NIGHT

Tuesday, April 3

5 to 10 p.m.

Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gate on Tuesday night and receive a gift courtesy of Dunlop. In between matches, enjoy a head-to-head competition on court.

‘PINK OUT FOR THE CURE’ NIGHT

Wednesday, April 4

5 to 10 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health. Come dressed in pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thursday, April 5

5 to 10 p.m.

Presented by Prudential as a thank you to all the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces. On behalf of Prudential, the Volvo Car Open will provide active-duty and retired military, as well as their family members, complimentary admission.

SUNTRUST ONUP NIGHT

Friday, April 6

5 to 10 p.m.

Dubbed a “fan favorite,” this annual ball toss is back thanks to SunTrust. Win some great prizes during an exciting night full of great matches!

Saturday, March 31

DAY SESSION

Qualifying Rounds

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 1

DAY SESSION

Qualifying Rounds

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Monday, April 2

DAY SESSION

1st Round

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, April 3

DAY SESSION

1st & 2nd Rounds

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, April 3

NIGHT SESSION

1st & 2nd Rounds

Play begins at 7 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4

DAY SESSION

2nd & 3rd Rounds

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, April 4

NIGHT SESSION

2nd & 3rd Rounds

Play begins at 7 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 5

DAY SESSION

3rd Round

Play begins at 10:45 a.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 5

NIGHT SESSION

3rd Round

Play begins at 7 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday, April 6

DAY SESSION

Quarterfinals

Play begins at 10:45 a.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Friday, April 6

NIGHT SESSION

Quarterfinals

Play begins at 7 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

DAY SESSION

Semifinals

Play begins at 10:45 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Saturday, April 7

POWERSHARES EVENT

Play begins at 8:30 p.m.

(Special event featuring tennis icons Andy Roddick, Mark Philippoussis, Tommy Haas and Michael Chang).

Sunday, April 8

DAY SESSION

Finals!

Play begins at 10:45 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

(Doubles final begins at 10:45, followed by the singles final)

NOTE: All match times are subject to change.