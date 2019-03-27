VCO by night

TUES, APRIL 2

DUNLOP NIGHT

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate on Tuesday night and receive a gift, courtesy of Dunlop! In between matches, there will be a head-to-head competition on court with local tennis players.

WED, APRIL 3

MUSC CHILDREN’S HEALTH NIGHT

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

Join the VCO in supporting MUSC Children’s Health and their efforts to provide pediatric expertise for each and every child. This special night will celebrate MUSC Health’s continuous accomplishments and dedication while raising awareness for comprehensive children’s healthcare in the community.

THURS, APRIL 4

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Presented by Prudential

As a thank you to the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces, the VCO will offer complimentary admission to active-duty, retired military and their families, on behalf of Prudential. The evening will feature a special program designed for and dedicated to servicemembers.

FRI, APRIL 5

SUNTRUST ONUP NIGHT

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

SunTrust’s Friday night ball toss is back for another year at the Volvo Car Open and it’s even bigger and better than before! The tournament’s longtime partner is adding a new feature for fans to win additional prizes during the ball toss. There will also be a special fan presentation during the on-court promotion and one lucky fan will have the chance to win a brand new Volvo thanks to Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston. Be sure to stop by the SunTrust table as you enter the gates to learn more!

SAT, APRIL 6

8:30 p.m.

2019 INVESCO SERIES QQQ

The Invesco Series, a competitive tennis circuit featuring some of the ATP’s former top-ranked players, makes its way back to Charleston! The event includes four champions playing two semifinal matches, with the winners meeting in a final. The format is meant to be entertaining for fans with players calling their own scores and interacting with the crowds. The 2019 player field will welcome some of the biggest names ever to play the sport to Charleston, including Mats Wilander, Jim Courier, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick. Each legend boasts an impressive tennis career spanning several decades. For tickets, visit https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005524E2E980C1.