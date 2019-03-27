VCO perks for DI residents!

FREE tickets to Family Weekend

Free tickets are available to Daniel Island residents through March 29. Stop by the new MUSC Health practice at 864 Island Park Drive to get your tickets! Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please bring valid ID. Family Weekend – Sat., March 30 and Sun., March 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daniel Island Appreciation Night!

Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m. – Daniel Island residents can get free tickets plus a $15 food voucher. 1000 complimentary tickets will be given away. Tickets and vouchers available at the Daniel Island POA office, 130 River Landing Drive, while supplies last. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please bring valid ID.

Make a night of it!

April 2 – April 5, Daniel Island residents can get $10 tickets for evening sessions. General admission seating. Use code DANIELISLAND at check out, or show valid ID at the box office. Kids 16 and under free.