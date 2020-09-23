Vegetable and fruit gardens provide bountiful harvests

This spring as the COVID-19 pandemic took root, many residents found their green thumb and gardens sprouted up all over town. During stay at home orders, many residents started pandemic planting and preserving home-grown fruits and vegetables.

Growing fruits and vegetables is the perfect pandemic project, giving residents time outside to get some much needed Vitamin D, while still allowing social distancing.

Gabrielle Barnett, owner of Charleston Farm Fresh, the local company that delivers fresh farmers market items to residents, has always been an avid gardener but during the pandemic she started growing and giving more. Barnett shares her abundant bounty of everything from fresh berries to Belle peppers with friends and family.

Her children love being involved with the process of producing garden goodies.

“It definitely gave us something to look forward to. It’s exciting to watch a plant grow from a tiny seed into something beautiful you can eat. My children have always loved planting and picking vegetables in the garden since they were toddlers,” said Barnett.

“I grew a lot of lettuce because I was not comfortable eating it from the grocery store at the beginning of the pandemic. I did make a lot of tomato sauce to jar and freeze. I also started to plant kitchen scraps — leaks, celery, fennel, scallions, and lettuce. I just placed the root end of the vegetable in a glass cup of water and placed it in a sunny window. It would start to grow roots and I would then plant it in the garden outside,” she added.

Daniel Island’s favorite music maker, Kris Manning has been busy using her creative talents to grow lush vegetables and herbs in garden boxes. “I planted an enormous veggie and herb garden in raised beds and have been delighted with the results. I can’t wait for the fall new plantings to thrive,” she exclaimed.

The stay at home orders gave Daniel Island resident Brad Stanley time to focus on his garden. “I had more time to plan out my garden and tend to it. My youngest son helped me with tilling, planting, and picking. Gardening gave me an activity to do since we were homebound. I enjoyed going outside and working with my hands.”

His variety of vegetables included several types of tomatoes. His wife and daughter canned homemade salsa for future use. Throughout the season Stanley shared his fresh harvest with neighbors.

With four growing boys, Theresa Dennis doesn’t have a lot to freeze or have much left over to share. “With four hungry boys we eat what we grow quickly. I do share basil as it grows fast and I can’t use it all.”

Dennis uses a Tower Garden to grow lettuce, basil, cilantro, chives, tomatoes, peppers, spinach, and cucumbers year-round. The Tower Garden is a vertical growing system that doesn’t use soil. “It’s a simple and convenient way to be sure your produce is free of pesticides. It grows a lot faster than produce growing in the ground. The flavor is incredible because it’s so fresh.”

Longtime gardener Laura Sullivan owns Container Garden Concierge, a business that specializes in small gardens and container plantings. “People are always pleasantly surprised to learn that I grow all my fruits in veggies in containers and they can too!”

During the coronavirus crisis, she was able to devote time to tending her garden.

“This spring I grew kale, lettuces and Brussel sprouts,” she said. “This summer I’m growing tomatoes, okra, pole beans, basil, blackberries and blueberries.”

What her family doesn’t eat is shared with friends and neighbors.

Her children are involved in the process and love consuming the fruits of their labor.

“Over the summer my kids love going out first thing and eating the berries right off the vine,” Sullivan said. “We rarely have any that make it into the house. I love including my kids when I garden because they’re more likely to eat what we grow.”