Veterans Day: DI veterans share stories, reflect, give thanks

Veterans Day is more than just an opportunity to give thanks to those who sacrificed their freedom for ours. Only 1% of the country’s population signs up for the sacrifice, but each is a hero with a story to tell.

As a child, Daniel Island resident Mike Sudzina was inspired to serve his country after listening to his father and uncles’ World War II stories. In June 1969, Sudzina chose to serve his country and became a Marine. Stationed at Quantico, he attended Basic School, a leadership program unique to the Marines.

Sudzina was deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Marine Airwing in Danang in January 1971. There, he commanded a security company at the base’s perimeter. After Vietnam, Sudzina was stationed in Japan prior to completing his four-year commitment at Camp Lejeune in 1972. Sudzina continued to serve another six years in the reserves.

As with most veterans, military memories are bittersweet. “The best part for me was the friendships and camaraderie you develop with your fellow Marines. The worst was experiencing the disrespect the military received during Vietnam.”

For Sudzina, Veterans Day is a time to remember and give gratitude for those who served and put their civilian lives on hold. “A veteran is a person who writes a check to the U.S. government payable in an amount up to and including their lives. And while many serve in peace time, they could be sent into harm’s way at a moment’s notice. So, it recognizes those who were willing to ‘Stand the Watch’ and protect our country, values and freedom.”

Sudzina continues to generously serve his community. After retiring from Proctor and Gamble in 2008, he began volunteering at Patriots Point to educate others on what it means to serve. “Over the years, I realized that few kids today are exposed to veterans’ stories the way I was and aren’t aware of what the military could provide them, and what their responsibility is as a citizen if the nation requires their service.”

From Sept. 11th, Operation Iraqi Freedom, hurricane relief, to last year’s withdrawal of Afghanistan, Daniel Island resident Erin Meinders’ career was based on selfless sacrifice. Meinder’s dedication to duty began in 1997 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy and ended this May when he retired as a Colonel.

Meinders completed Undergraduate Pilot Training, eventually flying C-17s. He was in the process of training when the Sept. 11th attacks occurred. “Immediately upon training completion, I was out the door flying the initial Afghanistan build-up and then deployed in December 2001 to Southeast Asia.”

In 2003, Meinders transferred to Charleston Air Force Base where he was given leadership opportunities that shaped his career. Meinders’ deployments took him across the globe, including time spent in Southeast Asia, where his crew performed the first C-17 combat airdrop to provide supplies to ground troops in the remote mountains of Afghanistan.

Meinders’ last big mission was the Afghanistan withdrawal and evacuation. Meinders provided airlift expertise helping the evacuation of U.S. personnel and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

“The evacuation was an amazing experience,” Meinders said. “We moved 125,000 personnel by air in 14 days. The airlift spanned nine countries and eight time zones. It was the largest airlift evacuation in U.S. history.”

It was not an easy mission; from the ever-changing security situations and logistics to airlifting small children and pregnant women (approximately 20% of the adult female evacuees were pregnant and at least three children were born aboard C-17s). “We spoke with Americans who didn’t understand that they needed to leave. We coped with COVID concerns/protocols. We had minimal manning because other commands wouldn’t or couldn’t deploy personnel to us quickly enough. We had to overcome a rigid airlift process because we needed immediate flexibility.”

On Aug. 30, 2021, after all airport security and U.S. and allied presence left Afghanistan, the final Joint Tactical Exfiltration occurred. “Five Charleston C-17s and aircrews flew into Kabul under the cover of darkness, loaded specialized equipment and more than 800 remaining

U.S. military personnel in a period of three hours, before departing at 11:59 p.m. local time.”

The best part of his time in the Air Force were the airlift missions that made a difference to so many. The hardest part was being away from his wife Samantha and family, who, like all military families, serve and sacrifice as well.

Meinders said his wife has remained his rock through six major moves, seven deployments, the birth of their son in a foreign country, and her husband’s numerous absences. “Aside from my paltry thanks, my wife has never received recognition for her sacrifices. She’s been selfless and quietly dedicated my entire career… And she’s done this while working on her own career!”

This will be Meinders first year to look back. “Veterans Day is a time of reflection remembering those before me who gave their time, sweat, blood, and lives. Remembering their families who also gave and sacrificed and finally, remembering what my family has given.”