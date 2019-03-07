Vintage vehicle victories!

Cruising under the Carolina sun in a vintage vehicle is a rewarding experience. For Daniel Island residents Mike Sudzina and Gary Lawson, the ride became even sweeter.

The two rode to victory with their vintage automobiles at May’s Cars on Kiawah auto show. The annual display features over 250 of the area’s most eye-catching collectibles from the early 1900s to modern day classics. Sudzina drove home with the “Class Award – American” for his classically cool convertible, a 1964 Pontiac Bonneville.

“I was surprised to be given the award, but very pleased to be recognized,” Sudzina said.

This was not Sudzina’s first trip to the show. Shortly after purchasing the Bonneville, Sudzina attended Cars on Kiawah to show the car and research recommendations on classic car care. Sudzina executed several mechanical repairs on the car during the three years he’s owned it.

It’s no surprise Sudzina fell for the classic ’64 black beauty. His first car was a red convertible 1965 Bonneville.

“I wanted to get the car because it reminded me of the good times I had in high school,” Sudzina reminisced.

Sudzina’s wife, Mary, said his first car was impossible to ignore.

“You couldn’t miss it, nobody else had one…[he was] the only high school student with a red on red convertible!”

Sudzina appreciates the memories his car stirs up for others.

“When showing ‘Bonnie,’ people come up and comment on how long the car is. Many smile because they remember a family member having one and riding in it, but didn’t remember how big it was,” he said.

Lawson is the proud owner of two award winning classic automobiles. Lawson’s 1951 Chevy 3100 pickup rode off with the Tom Crawford Award. Lawson says he was honored to receive the award for the emcee’s favorite vehicle in the show.

“It was a real honor to win this at such a prestigious show, as this was the first show we have been entered in since completion of the renovation on my truck.”

Lawson’s lifelong love of cars started as a young child. At age 11, he started hanging out and working at local gas stations and garages. His first car was a 1955 Chevrolet that he bought with tips earned by bagging groceries.

Lawson put his love of the classics on hold while raising his five daughters and running a company. After retiring, Lawson returned to his passion and purchased his award-winning 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe.

Three years ago, Lawson started on the design and renovation of his vintage truck. This year’s award was a successful finish for his hard work. Not one to rest on his laurels, Lawson plans to enter both cars in local and national shows in the future.

Lawson enjoys cruising throughout the community.

“It’s a lot of fun. I drive both of my cars around DI and Charleston.” Lawson added, “People love seeing these classic vehicles no matter their age. Little kids love them!”