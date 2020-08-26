Virtual fundraiser to fill void of Duck Race cancellation

The Charleston Duck Race, an annual event organized by the Rotary Club of Daniel Island and other Charleston area Rotary Clubs that raises money for local outreach organizations, has changed the format for the 2020 fundraiser due to COVID-19.

The Duck Race was originally scheduled to take place in June, but was rescheduled to October. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still requiring the public to follow safety precautions, the event will be temporarily shifted to a virtual format for 2020, named the Charleston Duck Fundraiser.

The duck race’s regular format asks folks to donate $10 to register a duck, qualifying the event as a charity raffle.

“For this year, we didn’t have that option. It’s actually illegal to have a raffle right now,” said George Roberts, event organizer.

So this year the Rotary Club is asking for individuals and businesses to donate directly to the cause by visiting the nonprofit’s website at charlestonduckrace.com, Sept. 1-30. There are a variety of options for business sponsors, ranging from $250 to $5,000.

Every dollar that is donated individually will be matched by local businesses that sponsor this year’s fundraiser, and sponsors can receive recognition and benefits associated with contributing to charitable causes.

“This is really a way for someone to make a single donation that supports multiple organizations which have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Roberts.

Roberts said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a decline in sponsorship dollars. While the Charleston Duck Fundraiser has already raised over $34,000, Roberts estimated that donations would likely only reach 50% of 2019’s total, $200,000.

Sponsorship dollars from the nonprofit have been used to benefit a wide range of organizations in the past, and 2020 funds will be used to support people and organizations that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will support nonprofits that focus on the community’s most critical issues, such as health and wellness, hunger, nutrition, housing, shelter, children, families, education and literacy.

This year’s donations will be distributed to five local charities: the East Cooper Community Outreach, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Feed the Need Charleston, and HALOS and the Humanities Foundation. [Read more about HALOS on page 25.]

For sponsorship pricing and benefits, visit the nonprofit’s website or contact event chair Roberts at groberts@ecmow.org or by phone at 843-302-2978.

The nonprofit pivoted to organize this year’s Duck Fundraiser, but the 2021 event is expected to continue as planned.