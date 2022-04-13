Virtual women’s health care strives for permanent solutions

Chronic pain, anxiety, and stress are an unfortunate fact of life for many women. After searching for solutions via traditional methods without success, many are left feeling hopeless.

SHE Health, a virtual women’s health platform, hopes to change this by addressing solutions that involve the mind, body, and spirit.

Patients are treated as individuals with access to consultants including a health coach and therapist.

SHE Health is the brainchild of Daniel Island resident, Dr. Michele Duffy, DNP NP-C, who wanted to help patients get away from the idea of “a pill for an ill.” The functional medicine practitioner felt conventional medicine was missing the mark when it came to achieving lasting relief.

“Women are in this kind of rat race,” Duffy said. “We are constantly chasing after symptoms, getting medication for symptoms; the symptoms go away for a little bit and then they come back.”

Duffy partnered with her daughter, Certified Health Coach Kate van Es, to create an online program that doesn’t mask problems, but implements permanent changes. The platform is more than “just eat better and exercise.”

SHE Health hopes to create lasting solutions for each patient. Duffy jokes their mission is one that may eventually put them out of a job.

“I don’t really want to say that, but we want to make sure that patients have all the tools so that as stress happens — because it’s always going to happen in your life — you recognize it and know the effects it’s going to have on you as an individual,” Duffy said.

Duffy wants women to understand all their issues and provide the right tools to treat them.

“We want to do a mind shift to more of a lifestyle medicine to permanently correct these things so that you’re no longer chasing your tail trying to figure out or trying to suppress what’s happening but you’re actually making permanent changes,” Duffy said.

Abby K. spent 15 years looking for answers to solve her medical problems.

“The healthier I was eating, the sicker I would get, and no one could seem to find out why. Working with Dr. Duffy changed my life,” Abby said. “She worked with me to get to the real answers of what was going on… She helped give me my life back!”

SHE Health soared during COVID as people became more comfortable addressing health problems online.

“We are very blessed. We moved to virtual prior to the pandemic,” Duffy added. “And in fact, I think that for us it has positively impacted our business because people are way more comfortable doing telehealth.”

In May, SHE Health will be starting a quarterly local alternative health market. It will be a mix of interactive learning and guest speakers. The first event will include yoga and healthy treats from DI’s Nordic Cooking.

“This isn’t a typical vendor market where you come to buy things or look for products,” Dufy explained. “This is an education-based market for our community where you can come and learn about the different options for alternative health providers.”

For more information, visit she-health.net.