A visit to Freewoods Farm

“If you’ve ever had a desire to be a stripper in Myrtle Beach, you can come here,” O’Neal Smalls joked as he introduced us to Freewoods Farm. They always need more hands to strip sugar cane stalks, he explained. At this 40-acre living farm museum, sugar cane juice is extracted using mule-power and then boiled in a huge kettle to make their sought-after cane syrup. It’s part of the farm’s comprehensive educational program depicting life on African American farms during the 100 years after the Civil War. My husband and I stopped in the Burgess community on our way to Myrtle Beach. During the short tour we learned how the version of African American history we’d been taught had been edited. For example, the promise our government made to redistribute land to the freed slaves during Reconstruction was an unfulfilled promise.

“This is the symbolic 40 acres that they didn’t get,” Mr. Smalls went on to explain. “We even have two mules. The big issue was ‘what are you going to do with four million freed slaves?’” Many of them were illiterate and in a hostile environment. Thousands followed Sherman’s troops desperately hoping to acquire land as plantation owners were driven out. Meanwhile, Lincoln was “dithering” on his promise as Mr. Smalls described it. More government waffling resulted in laws to facilitate Black ownership followed by other laws to repossess the land. The Southern Homestead Act offered a way for freed slaves to buy land at prices often beyond their reach. Opportunities for economic advancement were missed. Disenfranchisement and poverty resulted.

We learned that after the Civil War, over 80 percent of the freed slaves became farmers. Some acquired land, some were sharecroppers. In the 1860s, freed slaves began to settle in the Burgess community. By the third generation, the area was completely Black. In the early 20th century Julius Rosenwald, influenced by Booker T. Washington, used the money he’d earned as a founder of Sears Roebuck to build over 5,000 schools for African American children, including one here. As a result, over one-third of the country’s African American children at the time were educated at a Rosenwald school which contributed to significant gains in literacy.

Freewoods Farm began in 2001. It is the only living history farm devoted to recognizing and perpetuating the contributions of African-American farmers in the U.S. Joel Schor, a Department of Agriculture historian who has extensively studied African American history said of the project, “Freewoods could make a valuable contribution to the history of agriculture, and to the history of Black Americans, by carefully studying the agricultural activities and practices during these years.”

The project began by creating ditches and swells to provide drainage and irrigation using the system developed by post-Civil War farmers. They planted acres of pumpkins, potatoes, peanuts and corn. They learned the traditional way to make lime to feed the crops. They also raise pigs and chickens. All of this farming is done without the use of modern machines except when neighbors lend a hand. Doing things the historic way is part of the mission. Joel Shor says that there’s a valuable lesson here to “…do more with what little one has.” Today they have a large market building where neighbors join them to sell produce as well as a livestock barn, grain barn, caretaker home and kettle shed. A 100-year old farmhouse has been restored and staged with interesting historic artifacts. An outhouse, built from a Sears catalog kit, is on site as well as a smokehouse. Their grand vision includes a “Main Street” lined with buildings rented to tenants like a community theater, shops and cafes to represent the nerve center of the post-Civil War era. But the main goal is education.

Events commemorating Emancipation Day and Black History Month impart information to large numbers of visitors. A curriculum for school children about daily farm activities is being developed by Clemson University. Field trips and summer camps for children are in the works. With the millions of visitors to the area, the project also has potential as a business catalyst.

“Freewoods is ideal because it will contribute to a prideful replica of Black history; while at the same time creating jobs…” wrote Douglas Glasgow of the National Urban League. Joseph McNutt of the Horry County Council sees it as a strategy for racial harmony: “One of the interesting aspects of Freewoods Farm is that it will focus on the contributions and creativity of African American farmers rather than the more common issues of exploitative treatment. This focus alone could advance race relations.”

For our small group of tourists though, it was like eating a plateful of nourishing fresh vegetables before the sugar overdose of Myrtle Beach.

As Billy Williams, another in our group said, “We wish that our children understood this history. This is our country’s history, everybody should come.”

WANT TO GO?

Visit www.freewoodsfarm.com to learn more about Freewoods Farms. Make plans to attend an event or email them to arrange a visit.