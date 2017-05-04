Volvo Car Open ...The Showdown Continues!

What does it take to put on Daniel Island’s biggest show of the year? Before any of the 70 plus international tennis players taking part in the Volvo Car Open hit the courts, or the 90,000 spectators take their seats, about 12 months’ worth of planning is needed to prepare for North America’s largest women’s only tennis tournament. Here’s a look at the event - “by the numbers.”

• 4 miles of phone and Internet wiring is used to operate the tournament

• 9 miles of ticket stock is required to print all of the tickets

• 400+ racquets will be strung/restrung for players

• 500+ volunteers assist with running the event

• 7,200 tennis balls are used throughout the tournament

• 12,000 feet of string will be used on player racquets (2 ¼ miles of string)

• 35,000 sq. feet of tented area is constructed on-site

• 375+ hours of practice will occur on the practice courts

• 2,000+ t-shirts sold

• 1,000+ gallons of draft beer, 450+ gallons of wine, 1,000+ gallons of bottled water, 3,000+ gallons of soda, 300+ gallons of coffee, 100+ gallons of Bloody Mary mix sold

• 300+ pounds of popcorn sold

• 500+ feet of hot dogs sold

• 7 tractor trailers of food

• 34,000 pounds of ice

• 200 food and beverage/retail employees are hired to work the event

• 3,800 chicken sandwiches or 950 pounds of chicken breasts

• 4,000 burgers or 1,000 pounds of burger meat

• 3,200 salads or 102,400 ounces (by volume) of salads.