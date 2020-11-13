Volvo Car Open tickets go on sale today

The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its return to the WTA Tour on April 2 -11, 2021. The event, hosted annually on Daniel Island was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for this premier women’s-only professional tennis tournament, which brings 90,000 plus attendees to the island each year, go on sale to the general public today, Friday, November 13. Patrons may choose between single session tickets and ticket packages . Tickets will be available via the Volvo Car Open website or by calling the Volvo Car Open Box Office, (843) 856-7900. The Box Office is currently closed for in-person purchases.

“When we made the decision to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open earlier this year, our team was devastated, but not discouraged. We were determined to find a safe way to bring professional tennis back to Charleston. We have spent the last several months planning for 2021 and beyond, and we are thrilled that the Volvo Car Open will return in April,” said Bob Moran, Volvo Car Open Tournament Director. “We are ready to safely and responsibly host another world-class event in Charleston and celebrate the spirit of the game that has kept us inspired and moving forward during this year of challenges.”

The highly anticipated tournament typically features the best in women’s professional tennis, bringing more than 100 of the world’s top players to the Lowcountry. Past champions include former World No. 1’s Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, among others.

Since 1973, the Volvo Car Open, previously known as the Family Circle Cup, has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the industry. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is now played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Volvo Car Stadium.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages the Volvo Car Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, recently announced plans to renovate and modernize the 20-year-old Volvo Car Stadium. The city-owned facility will undergo upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

With the Volvo Car Stadium undergoing renovations through the fall of 2021, the tournament will construct a temporary stadium on its secondary court, Althea Gibson Club Court, for the upcoming event. The temporary stadium will provide seating for up to 3,000 fans per session and create an intimate atmosphere to host world-class tennis in April.

The new temporary stadium will also allow the Volvo Car Open to implement new health and safety procedures by limiting the number of fans onsite at one time. The tournament plans to follow all guidelines set forth by governmental agencies in April, noting the overarching premise of health and safety for fans, players, volunteers, partners and staff as its top priority.

“Over the summer we hosted a made-for-TV tennis tournament, in partnership with Tennis Channel, which gave us really valuable insight on hosting a safe event,” said Moran. “After producing that tournament, we are confident that we can conduct a Volvo Car Open that is both safe and entertaining for our fans, those who choose to attend next year and those who choose to tune in on Tennis Channel.”