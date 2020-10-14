Volvo Car Stadium to undergo extensive renovations

The 20-year old city owned Volvo Car Stadium is getting a facelift. Charleston Tennis LLC, the parent company of the Volvo Car Stadium, Volvo Car Open and LTP Daniel Island, has announced plans, in partnership with the City of Charleston, to renovate and modernize the Volvo Car Stadium.

According to a press release by Charleston Tennis LLC, the facility will undergo extensive upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers and event management, allowing the stadium to attract world-class athletes and performers to Daniel Island. The renovations will be funded by Ben and Kelly Navarro, the owners of Charleston Tennis LLC, as a gift to the City of Charleston.

“I first fell in love with the tennis tournament on Daniel Island in 2004, when I attended with my four young kids. I remember that we only had four seats in the stadium back then so my youngest daughter would sit on my lap. Fifteen years later I found myself at the Kenny Chesney concert realizing it was the best concert of my life. I knew at that moment that we had to do something special with the stadium,” said Ben Navarro. “We’ve come up with a plan that maintains its intimacy while also modernizing the facility. We are

excited to be working with the city to reimagine Volvo Car Stadium and create an exceptional space for locals and visitors to experience world-class entertainment in Charleston.”

The new plan features a [four] multi-story “Stage House” that will house player wellness facilities including premium locker rooms, physical therapy and exercise space as well as back of house media and production and food preparation areas, plus a VIP Club level overlooking Center Court. This building will serve as the foundation for a new permanent canopy structure that will provide south side shade for tennis fans and critical stage infrastructure and weather protection for musical and theatrical performances.

Other changes include an overall refresh of the façade and concourse, enclosing the corners of the upper tier to create a more intimate bowl atmosphere; new premium hospitality suites, increasing permanent bathrooms by 130 percent, upgrades to the concession offerings, IT and architectural lighting as well as the construction of an elevated boardwalk underneath the stadium’s Grand Oaks that will protect their root system but allow for patron’s to enjoy new programming under the tree’s vast canopies, the

press release noted.