Vote for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Design

The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) has opened voting for the “People’s Choice” segment of the CRBR Design Contest. Visitors can only vote once, and voting will close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Take a few minutes, peruse the 30 submissions and VOTE online at www.bridgerun.com or on social media for your favorite design to help determine the official imagery of the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

A fun Bridge Run tradition, the People’s Choice allows for Charleston locals and Bridge Run participants across the nation to have some skin in the game when selecting the annual design that will become the overall imagery for the event and graced upon posters and t-shirts. The People’s Choice winner will move on to be one of the top finalists at the final judging where a winner is determined.

The winning design will be unveiled next month. In addition to a $1,000 prize, the winning artist will also receive 100 posters, 24 t-shirts and his/her personal impact on the third largest 10K event in the country.

The 46th Annual CRBR is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023. For more information about the event, please visit www.bridgerun.com.