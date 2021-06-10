Home / News / Voting Poll Change of Location

Wed, 10/06/2021 - 9:19am
Voters in the Daniel Island 1 and Daniel Island 2 precincts will have a change in poll location for the upcoming City of Charleston municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
 
These precincts will vote at the Daniel Island Recreation Center, located at 160 Fairbanks Dr. on Daniel Island.
 
The regular polling location, The Daniel Island Club, is unavailable for the Nov. 2 election. The temporary change is in effect for this election only. 
 
For inquiries, contact the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 843-719-4056.

