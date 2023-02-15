Voya Financial buys Benefitfocus, projects strong earnings in 2023

The new owners of Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus are optimistic that they can make the struggling health benefits company profitable.

In January, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a health, wealth and investment company, acquired all outstanding shares of the common stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (previously trading on NASDAQ as BNFT) for $10.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at

approximately $570 million. Benefitfocus shareholders previously approved the sale in November 2022.

As a result of the acquisition, Voya now provides workplace benefits and savings services to approximately 38 million individuals or roughly one-in-10 Americans.

Prior to Voya’s purchase of the company, Benefitfocus posted a nine-month operational loss of $16.5 million for 2022. The company reported net losses of $32.1 million in 2021 and $24.2 million in 2020.

At its recent fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call, Voya officials projected that in 2023 they expected Benefitfocus to generate approximately $25 million in operating earnings.

Voya CEO Heather Lavallee acknowledged the projected 2023 earnings, but stressed long-term benefits for Voya shareholders. “While we talk about the financial benefit from Benefitfocus, we really acquired this for the long-term benefits and are really thinking about how it accelerates our Health and Wealth strategy… So while there are certainly real and significant financial benefits in 2023, we’re most excited about the long term and how this will help ultimately drive growth and shareholder value.”

How will the sale impact Daniel Island?

In terms of the substantial office space that the company rents at its 40-acre campus on Fairchild Street, Voya spokesperson Christopher Breslin said, “Benefitfocus has long-term leases for its current offices that they will continue to maintain.”

Breslin did not respond to specific questions about changes to the mostly remote work environment at Benefitfocus or if there are plans to grow or contract the workforce. He did add, “… our immediate priority is continuing to support our clients with their health and benefit needs while also advancing an extraordinary culture for our people. We are excited about how the combination of Benefitfocus with Voya will enable us to make meaningful progress on both fronts.”

Benefitfocus will operate as a distinct business within Voya and continue operations with the existing Benefitfocus management team.

Benefitfocus was founded in Mount Pleasant in 2000 by Shawn Jenkins and Mason Holland. It moved to Daniel Island in 2006 and expanded its campus in 2012 and 2015 to include three buildings. It was privately owned before it became a publicly traded company in 2013.