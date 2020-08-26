A walk in the park

When it comes to finding space to recreate, reflect and rejuvenate on Daniel Island – there is no shortage of offerings. The island town within the city of Charleston boasts hundreds of acres of park space, along with 25 miles of trails and plentiful scenic water views to enjoy. Check out these 50 local parks and where to find them.

1. BALFOUR PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Balfour Drive (Daniel Island Park) Features: Pocket park/greenspace. 2. BARFIELD PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Barfield Street Features: A quiet, marsh-oriented park with winding paths under moss-draped oaks. A picnic gazebo is located at the edge of the park. A little bit of trivia – in the island’s early days of development this picturesque site served as the home of the annual Daniel Island Pumpkin Walk before it moved to Smythe Park. 3. BECKON STREET PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Bordered by Beckon, Watroo Point and Balfour streets (Daniel Island Park) Features: Pocket park/greenspace with gazebo. 4. BEEKMAN PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Beekman and Sailmaker streets Features: Pocket park/greenspace. 5. BELLINGER ISLAND PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Beresford Creek Street Features: Nature preserve surrounded by marsh and creeks. Adjacent to the Beresford Creek Boat Landing. Site features trails, sitting areas, fishing dock, and locked storage for kayak and paddleboard rentals. 6. BELLONA STREET PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Bordered by Bellona and Frissel streets Features: Greenspace, seating. 7. BLAKEWAY TRAIL Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Runs behind the Bishop England High School stadium, from Seven Farms Drive to Smythe Street, with a large section located behind Blakeway Street. Most of the trail runs parallel to Farr Street. Features: Multiple exercise stations, ponds, and benches along the way. New swing was recently added near the Grand Council Street section of trail. 8. BOUNTY STREET PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Bounty Street Features: Greenspace, seating. 9. BUTTERFLY GARDEN Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Gunboat Lane (Daniel Island Park) Features: Pond, fishing, seating, boardwalk area, and large oak tree. 10. CAPTAIN’S ISLAND PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Adjacent to River Porch amenity currently under construction on Old Compass Road (Daniel Island Park). Features: Shady playground featuring a “Find the Critters” theme. 11. CATTLE TROUGH PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Iron Bottom Lane (Daniel Island Park) Features: Named in honor of Daniel Island’s cattle farming days, which date back to the early to mid-1900s. During the island community’s development, two old cattle troughs were found in the area and were used to create fountains for this park. 12. CENTER PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Daniel Island Drive and Center Park Street Features: Seating areas, two playgrounds, greenspace. 13. CODNER’S FERRY PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Fairchild and Shipwright streets Features: One-acre park located in one of Daniel Island’s earliest neighborhoods. Offers open space for field games, a picnic area and a playground complete with a play-and-swing set. 14. COMMEMORATIVE PARK Owned by: City of Charleston Location: Seven Farms Drive, adjacent to Volvo Car Stadium. Features: Benches and manicured landscaping make up this picturesque space, which serves as a place to reflect and honor lives past and present. 15. DELAHOW PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Club Location: Delahow Street (Daniel Island Park) Features: Playground with lots of shade, sandy surface. 16. EDGEFIELD PARK/POOL Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: 1651 Oak Leaf Street Features: Pool with three 25-meter lap lanes, a beach entry and water feature, as well as The Crow’s Nest gathering space, which is available for rentals and community functions. In addition to a catering kitchen, bathrooms and large open-air area, a second-story screened porch overlooks marsh vistas. 17. ELFE STREET PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Elfe Street Features: Pocket park, greenspace, seating. 18. ETIWAN PARK Owned/managed by: City of Charleston Location: Seven Farms Drive and Etiwan Park Street Features: Opened in 2002, this six-acre park includes athletic fields, basketball and volleyball courts, grilling stations, restrooms, small amphitheater-type seating area, and a playground. Named in honor of the Etiwan Indians, Daniel Island’s earliest inhabitants. 19. FAIRBANKS OAK ALY PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Town Association Location: Fairbanks Oak Aly (near Governors Park) Features: Greenspace, large pond with two water features. 20. FALLEN OAK PARK Owned/managed by: City of Charleston Location: Island Park Drive (Daniel Island Park) Features: Dedicated in May 2019, this park is named for a large live oak on the site that is resting on its side. Includes two separate playgrounds for designated age groups, a gazebo, seating, walking trail with outdoor exercise equipment stations, and parking area. 21. FARR STREET DOG PARK Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Location: Farr Street adjacent to the Overture senior apartments complex. Features: Small park for dogs. Benches and water station.

22. FARR STREET SITTING AREA

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Farr and Pierce streets

Features: Deck with chairs overlooking tranquil pond.

23. FISH TALE PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: End of Fish Tale Drive (Daniel Island Park)

Features: Walking trail, greenspace.

24. FREEDOM PARK

Owned/managed by: City of Charleston

Location: Barfield Street, behind Daniel Island School

Features: Opened to the community in 2008. Includes lighted tennis courts, multipurpose fields, baseball fields, a restroom facility for the Charleston Recreation Department programming, and a playground (featuring equipment installed by community volunteers). According to Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg, the name for the park was selected using input from island residents. The winning submission suggested it be called “Freedom Park” in recognition of the “veterans who chose to call Daniel Island home” and “have served for over 330 years to maintain the freedoms that first drew settlers to the Carolina Colony and were later the foundation of our Constitution.”

25. GOVERNORS PARK (+ DOG PARK)

Owned/managed by: City of Charleston

Location: Beside LTP Tennis on Seven Farms Drive

Features: Large city park named in recognition of Daniel Island’s namesake, Robert Daniell, who served as deputy governor of the Carolina Colony in the early 1700s. Park includes soccer fields, baseball fields, a dog run/park, waterfront trails, a nautical-themed playground with a zipline, and more. Future community recreation center currently under construction with expected completion in 2021.

26. GREAT OAK PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Creek Landing Street and Rhoden Island Drive (Daniel Island Park)

Features: The centerpiece of this park is a grand live oak, designated by the Daniel Island Historical Society as “The Ittiwan Oak” in recognition of the island’s ties to the Etiwan Tribe that once called Daniel Island home. The tree stands in an area on Daniel Island in which a high concentration of Native American artifacts have been found. The Ittiwan Oak earned the honor of being named the 2015 Heritage Tree by Trees SC based on its historical and cultural significance to the area, as well as its demonstrated community value. The park also features a private boat landing on Ralston Creek.

27. GROVE LANE PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Padgett Street and Grove Lane (Daniel Island Park)

Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.

28. GUGGENHEIM TERRACE

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Bordered by Seven Farms and Island Park drives, in the heart of downtown Daniel Island.

Features: Recently part of $1.5 million parks upgrade grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund. Enhancements include a new large wooden deck overlooking a large pond with fountains, landscaping and lighting, additional seating, and seasonal shade structure.

29. HAZELHURST STREET PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Corner of Hazelhurst and Woodford streets (Daniel Island Park)

Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.

30. HESTER PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Hester Park Street off of Wando View Street

Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.

31. ITHECAW COURT PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Bordered by Ithecaw Creek Street and Ithecaw Court (Daniel Island Park)

Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.

32. JULIA PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Cooke and Brady streets

Features: Greenspace, ponds, seating.

33. MERCHANT STREET PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Merchant Street

Features: Greenspace, seating.

34. MITCHELL WHARF PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Mitchell Wharf Street, near Wando River shoreline

Features: Large oak tree, greenspace.

35. NOBEL’S POINT PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Off Nobel’s Point and Wading Place (Daniel Island Park)

Features: Playground, seating.

36. PIERCE PARK POOL & PAVILION

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: 1801 Pierce Street

Features: In addition to a 25-meter, climate-controlled pool, there is an outdoor event pavilion that includes bathrooms and a catering kitchen, as well as a large playground, grills for cooking, and a collection of chairs overlooking the marsh and Wando River.

37. PIRATE PARK

Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association

Location: Smythe Park, near intersection of Smythe and Pierce streets

Features: Large playground with pirate theme.