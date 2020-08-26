A walk in the park
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 8:28am admin
Connect with the great outdoors
By:
Elizabeth Bush
When it comes to finding space to recreate, reflect and rejuvenate on Daniel Island – there is no shortage of offerings. The island town within the city of Charleston boasts hundreds of acres of park space, along with 25 miles of trails and plentiful scenic water views to enjoy. Check out these 50 local parks and where to find them.
1. BALFOUR PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Balfour Drive (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park/greenspace.
2. BARFIELD PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Barfield Street
Features: A quiet, marsh-oriented park with winding paths under moss-draped oaks. A picnic gazebo is located at the edge of the park. A little bit of trivia – in the island’s early days of development this picturesque site served as the home of the annual Daniel Island Pumpkin Walk before it moved to Smythe Park.
3. BECKON STREET PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Beckon, Watroo Point and Balfour streets (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park/greenspace with gazebo.
4. BEEKMAN PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Beekman and Sailmaker streets
Features: Pocket park/greenspace.
5. BELLINGER ISLAND PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Beresford Creek Street
Features: Nature preserve surrounded by marsh and creeks. Adjacent to the Beresford Creek Boat Landing. Site features trails, sitting areas, fishing dock, and locked storage for kayak and paddleboard rentals.
6. BELLONA STREET PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Bellona and Frissel streets
Features: Greenspace, seating.
7. BLAKEWAY TRAIL
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island
Property Owners’ Association
Location: Runs behind the Bishop England High School stadium, from Seven Farms Drive to Smythe Street, with a large section located behind Blakeway Street. Most of the trail runs parallel to Farr Street.
Features: Multiple exercise stations, ponds, and benches along the way. New swing was recently added near the Grand Council Street section of trail.
8. BOUNTY STREET PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bounty Street
Features: Greenspace, seating.
9. BUTTERFLY GARDEN
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Gunboat Lane (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pond, fishing, seating, boardwalk area, and large oak tree.
10. CAPTAIN’S ISLAND PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Adjacent to River Porch amenity currently under construction on Old Compass Road (Daniel Island Park).
Features: Shady playground featuring a “Find the Critters” theme.
11. CATTLE TROUGH PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Iron Bottom Lane (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Named in honor of Daniel Island’s cattle farming days, which date back to the early to mid-1900s. During the island community’s development, two old cattle troughs were found in the area and were used to create fountains for this park.
12. CENTER PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Daniel Island Drive and Center Park Street
Features: Seating areas, two playgrounds, greenspace.
13. CODNER’S FERRY PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Fairchild and Shipwright streets
Features: One-acre park located in one of Daniel Island’s earliest neighborhoods. Offers open space for field games, a picnic area and a playground complete with a play-and-swing set.
14. COMMEMORATIVE PARK
Owned by: City of Charleston
Location: Seven Farms Drive, adjacent to Volvo Car Stadium.
Features: Benches and manicured landscaping make up this picturesque space, which serves as a place to reflect and honor lives past and present.
15. DELAHOW PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Club
Location: Delahow Street (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Playground with lots of shade, sandy surface.
16. EDGEFIELD PARK/POOL
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: 1651 Oak Leaf Street
Features: Pool with three 25-meter lap lanes, a beach entry and water feature, as well as The Crow’s Nest gathering space, which is available for rentals and community functions. In addition to a catering kitchen, bathrooms and large open-air area, a second-story screened porch overlooks marsh vistas.
17. ELFE STREET PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Elfe Street
Features: Pocket park, greenspace, seating.
18. ETIWAN PARK
Owned/managed by: City of Charleston
Location: Seven Farms Drive and Etiwan Park Street
Features: Opened in 2002, this six-acre park includes athletic fields, basketball and volleyball courts, grilling stations, restrooms, small amphitheater-type seating area, and a playground. Named in honor of the Etiwan Indians, Daniel Island’s earliest inhabitants.
19. FAIRBANKS OAK ALY PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Town Association
Location: Fairbanks Oak Aly (near Governors Park)
Features: Greenspace, large pond with two water features.
20. FALLEN OAK PARK
Owned/managed by: City of Charleston
Location: Island Park Drive (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Dedicated in May 2019, this park is named for a large live oak on the site that is resting on its side. Includes two separate playgrounds for designated age groups, a gazebo, seating, walking trail with outdoor exercise equipment stations, and parking area.
21. FARR STREET DOG PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Farr Street adjacent to the Overture senior apartments complex.
Features: Small park for dogs. Benches and water station.
22. FARR STREET SITTING AREA
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Farr and Pierce streets
Features: Deck with chairs overlooking tranquil pond.
23. FISH TALE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: End of Fish Tale Drive (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Walking trail, greenspace.
24. FREEDOM PARK
Owned/managed by: City of Charleston
Location: Barfield Street, behind Daniel Island School
Features: Opened to the community in 2008. Includes lighted tennis courts, multipurpose fields, baseball fields, a restroom facility for the Charleston Recreation Department programming, and a playground (featuring equipment installed by community volunteers). According to Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg, the name for the park was selected using input from island residents. The winning submission suggested it be called “Freedom Park” in recognition of the “veterans who chose to call Daniel Island home” and “have served for over 330 years to maintain the freedoms that first drew settlers to the Carolina Colony and were later the foundation of our Constitution.”
25. GOVERNORS PARK (+ DOG PARK)
Owned/managed by: City of Charleston
Location: Beside LTP Tennis on Seven Farms Drive
Features: Large city park named in recognition of Daniel Island’s namesake, Robert Daniell, who served as deputy governor of the Carolina Colony in the early 1700s. Park includes soccer fields, baseball fields, a dog run/park, waterfront trails, a nautical-themed playground with a zipline, and more. Future community recreation center currently under construction with expected completion in 2021.
26. GREAT OAK PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Creek Landing Street and Rhoden Island Drive (Daniel Island Park)
Features: The centerpiece of this park is a grand live oak, designated by the Daniel Island Historical Society as “The Ittiwan Oak” in recognition of the island’s ties to the Etiwan Tribe that once called Daniel Island home. The tree stands in an area on Daniel Island in which a high concentration of Native American artifacts have been found. The Ittiwan Oak earned the honor of being named the 2015 Heritage Tree by Trees SC based on its historical and cultural significance to the area, as well as its demonstrated community value. The park also features a private boat landing on Ralston Creek.
27. GROVE LANE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Padgett Street and Grove Lane (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.
28. GUGGENHEIM TERRACE
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Seven Farms and Island Park drives, in the heart of downtown Daniel Island.
Features: Recently part of $1.5 million parks upgrade grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund. Enhancements include a new large wooden deck overlooking a large pond with fountains, landscaping and lighting, additional seating, and seasonal shade structure.
29. HAZELHURST STREET PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Corner of Hazelhurst and Woodford streets (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.
30. HESTER PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Hester Park Street off of Wando View Street
Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.
31. ITHECAW COURT PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Ithecaw Creek Street and Ithecaw Court (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.
32. JULIA PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Cooke and Brady streets
Features: Greenspace, ponds, seating.
33. MERCHANT STREET PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Merchant Street
Features: Greenspace, seating.
34. MITCHELL WHARF PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Mitchell Wharf Street, near Wando River shoreline
Features: Large oak tree, greenspace.
35. NOBEL’S POINT PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Off Nobel’s Point and Wading Place (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Playground, seating.
36. PIERCE PARK POOL & PAVILION
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: 1801 Pierce Street
Features: In addition to a 25-meter, climate-controlled pool, there is an outdoor event pavilion that includes bathrooms and a catering kitchen, as well as a large playground, grills for cooking, and a collection of chairs overlooking the marsh and Wando River.
37. PIRATE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Smythe Park, near intersection of Smythe and Pierce streets
Features: Large playground with pirate theme.
38. RALSTON GROVE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Dark Timber Street, Chimney Back Street, and Black Powder Lane (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park/greenspace with fitness equipment. Residents in the area have nicknamed the site “Bamboo Park” for the fitness equipment’s resemblance to bamboo sticks.
39. RIVER LANDING PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: 200 River Landing Drive
Features: Private park and pond in middle of condominium complexes.
40. SCOTT PARK & POOL
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: 177 Corn Planters Street
Features: Situated between the Codner’s Ferry and Etiwan Park neighborhoods, this space features a climate-controlled pool, picnic areas with charcoal grills and a playground.
41. SIMMONS FORGE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Simmons Forge, Ithecaw Creek and Lesesne streets (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Pocket park with seating and greenspace.
42. SIMMONS PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Corner of Seven Farms and River Landing drives
Features: Named for the late Philip Simmons, a master blacksmith who was born on Daniel Island in 1912, this park includes a pineapple fountain, seating areas, well-manicured landscaping, and a gate designed by Simmons.
43. SMYTHE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Bordered by Daniel Island Drive, Purcell Street, Pierce Street and Smythe Street.
Features: At 22 acres, Smythe Park is a favorite location for events and programs hosted by both the DIPOA and residents. The park includes an 11-acre lake with a kayak dock, numerous pedestrian trails – including a history trail – and several picnic areas. A pirate-themed playground is located on the southeast edge of the park. Named for the late Henry Buist Smythe, who was a legal advisor to the island’s former owner, Harry Frank Guggenheim, and played an integral role in Daniel Island’s early development.
44. TIDAL MILL PLACE PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Josiah Street and Tidal Mill Place
Features: Pocket park/greenspace, seating.
45. TOWNSEND PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Augustus Street and Townsend Place
Features: Playground, seating, greenspace.
46. TREEHOUSE
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: End of Wando Landing Street, overlooking the Wando River
Feature: Two-story treehouse with views of river and marsh.
47. TREWIN PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Trewin Court
Features: Pocket park with greenspace.
48. WAVERLY PARK/TRAIL
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: Waverly and Village Crossing streets
Features: Trail that winds around ponds near entrance to The Cove neighborhood.
49. WATERFRONT PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association
Location: End of River Landing Drive, on the Wando River shoreline.
Features: This park is currently undergoing a major renovation. When complete, improvements will include enhanced landscaping, lighting, seating areas, swings with a view, hammock garden, a water fountain play area, gathering spaces and play equipment. Expected completion in the first quarter of 2021.
50. WOODFORD PARK
Owned/managed by: Daniel Island Property Owners Association
Location: End of Woodford Drive (Daniel Island Park)
Features: Walking trail with benches, marsh views.