Walker Foster: DI mourns loss of beloved UPS worker

Daniel Island lost a little extra sunshine on Jan. 27. Not because of the limited daylight hours in winter, but because the island lost a radiant beam of light by the name of Christian Walker Foster.

Foster, a 22-year-old from Huger, died in an ATV accident near his home. His untimely death shook the Daniel Island community, but it was no shock how much the island appreciated and adored Foster.

An outpouring of praise and sympathy showered the social media feeds for days. And a GoFundMe for the family’s funeral expenses that has amassed more than $32,000 and nearly 300 donations. It was obvious how beloved Foster was and how many lives he impacted throughout his formative years on the island.

Foster attended Daniel Island School from kindergarten to eighth grade before going to Hanahan High School. While at DIS, he developed a passion for the afterschool program, now called The Ocean Club. He fell into a junior mentorship role where he helped other students complete their homework assignments, watched movies or lent an ear to a friend in need.

“He was a wonderful kid and grew into a great young man,” said Tracy Connolly Arnett, Foster’s kindergarten room mom at DIS.

Sports weren’t really his forte, except for football, with Foster acquiring an undying love for the San Francisco 49ers. His “fan cave” features real seats from the old Candlestick Stadium before it was demolished, adorned with a wall of authentic jerseys, a trove of sports card collections and other memorabilia that would suggest that he is the Niners’ biggest fan.

After high school, Foster didn’t take the traditional route to college. He never did things the conventional way, it just wasn’t his style. He would rather go mountaineering and rock climbing halfway across the world with his dad. He made summits of Mount Baker, Mount

Shuksan, Sharkfin Tower and many others. He was extremely proud of his climbing accomplishments, with dreams of Mount Everest, Mount Rainier, Denali and others.

“Everyone does normal stuff, but then there’s people who do extraordinary stuff,” said his dad, Mike Foster. “That’s where you always have to live.”

Foster later pursued general education at Trident Technical College. He was one class away from graduating with an associate’s degree. He was 22 years old for only five days.

“His loss has struck me quite hard personally and it is especially painful not to be able to hear from him as he continued to grow more into his full character and his future,” said Darren Felty, Trident Technical College Mount Pleasant Campus dean and Foster’s English instructor and academic advisor since 2019. “I am thankful, however, that I was able to get to know him as a student and a young man and he is missed.”

During the last two years, Foster worked at the Daniel Island UPS store on Seven Farms Drive. He never met a customer who he couldn’t put a smile on their face. Regulars would specially request him to handle their packaging needs. Nobody put others first like Foster.

“Walker always greeted me and even got to the point where we could joke around and he had the sweetest smile and personality,” said Dawn Malone, Hudson Automotive Group office administrator. “Humble and kind.”

Foster taught the owners, Julie and Todd Erickson, how to operate the shipping system. More so, he was dependable. The Ericksons recalled one Christmas Eve when he covered their shift so that they could be home with their family. He was only 21 years old at the time. Wise before his years.

“Walker had such an infectious personality,” said UPS driver Sarah Lynn. “It didn’t matter who you were, he could talk to anyone and make them feel like you had known him all your life.”

After Foster’s passing, Daniel Island celebrity and infamous con man Frank Abagnale, who the movie “Catch Me If You Can” is based on, wrote the UPS store and Foster’s parents a personalized card expressing his deepest sympathies, according to the Ericksons.

Foster and Abagnale developed a friendship over the years. Last Christmas, Abagnale sent him an autographed copy of the motion picture. Foster treasured it so much he kept it in his safe. This one was not for display.

For the record, in third grade, Foster told The Daniel Island News he attended the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., over the summer. He couldn’t fib as good as Abagnale. The smirk on his face said it all.

Foster’s mother, Christine Foster, concluded the hour-long interview in the back of the UPS store by saying, “We think we did a really good job raising him. We just wish we had more time. But we did good with this one… We didn’t realize how special he was to so many people.”

A celebration of life is scheduled for May 6; the time and location are to be determined. To support the family’s funeral and interment costs, visit bit.ly/WalkerFoster.